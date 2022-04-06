City of Thunder Bay Update on Facilities Impacted by Weather

By
NetNewsLedger
-
320
Weather Update - Snowman

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The City of Thunder Bay Updates on Weather Related status on Recreation Facilities and Programs for Wednesday night.

  • Complex and Volunteer Pool remain open (some programming may be affected if staff are unable to get to the facility but facilities are open)
  • Early closure 55 Plus, West Arthur Community Centre
  • Cancellation of Neighbourhood Recreation Programs, Kinsmen Youth Centre
  • Water Garden Pavilion closed
  • City Arenas remain open
  • Jumbo Gardens and Vale Community Centres are closed
  • Youth Inclusion Program – continuing with neighbourhood youth programs but may close early depending on attendance

