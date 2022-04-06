THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The City of Thunder Bay Updates on Weather Related status on Recreation Facilities and Programs for Wednesday night.
- Complex and Volunteer Pool remain open (some programming may be affected if staff are unable to get to the facility but facilities are open)
- Early closure 55 Plus, West Arthur Community Centre
- Cancellation of Neighbourhood Recreation Programs, Kinsmen Youth Centre
- Water Garden Pavilion closed
- City Arenas remain open
- Jumbo Gardens and Vale Community Centres are closed
- Youth Inclusion Program – continuing with neighbourhood youth programs but may close early depending on attendance