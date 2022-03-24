March 23, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics

Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay – News – Thunder Bay Police dealt with 9 incidents of note over the time period.

Daily update from 03/22/2022 to 03/23/2022

Recent incidents
9 arrow_up -7 from yesterday
Violent
3 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
2 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
1 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
2 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
1 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
4 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
4 Quality of Life