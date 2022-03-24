THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers dealt with eight incidents of note over the twenty-four hour time period.
Daily update from 03/23/2022 to 03/24/2022
|Recent incidents
|8
|
|-1 from yesterday
|Violent
|5
|
|5 from yesterday
|
|4
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|1
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|0
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|2
|
|5 from yesterday
|
|0
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|0
|Other Property Crime
|0
|Theft from Vehicle
|0
|Theft of Vehicle
|2
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|1
|
|1 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|1
|Quality of Life