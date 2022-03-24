March 24, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Report

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers dealt with eight incidents of note over the twenty-four hour time period.

Daily update from 03/23/2022 to 03/24/2022

Recent incidents
8 arrow_up -1 from yesterday
Violent
5 arrow_up 5 from yesterday
4 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
1 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
2 arrow_up 5 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
2 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
1 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
1 Quality of Life

