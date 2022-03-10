Identity of Deceased Discovered

DRYDEN – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has now confirmed the identity of an individual located deceased in Dryden.

On March 7, 2022 an individual contacted police to report they had located human remains in a vacant unit in Hillcrest Trailer Park on Third Street.

Police have now confirmed the deceased is Darren BURNARD, age 33 of Dryden. BURNARD had been reported missing by family members on January 12, 2022.

A post-mortem will be conducted March 11, 2022 in Toronto to confirm the cause of death.

Police believe there are no concerns for public safety.

The investigation by members of the Dryden OPP and North West Region Crime Unit is continuing, under direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from the Forensic Identification Services Unit and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.