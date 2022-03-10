GREENSTONE – NEWS – Michael DONIO of Geraldton faces charges related to illegal drug trafficking following a traffic stop in Geraldton on March 9, 2022.

The OPP report, “On March 09, 2022, members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the Greenstone OPP Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU), the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), conducted a traffic stop on Main St. in the Town of Geraldton as a result of ongoing drug trafficking investigations in the community.”

The traffic stop led to the arrest of the driver of the motor vehicle. Police seized a quantity of drugs including cocaine, oxycodone, Methamphetamine, a small amount of Canadian currency as well as other drug paraphernalia. The drugs have an estimated street value of approximately $9,200.

Michael DONIO, 46 years-old of Geraldton, ON has been charged with:

Two counts Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of a Schedule I Substance contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of Proceeds of Property obtained by Crime over $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Fail to comply with probation order contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code.

The accused was remanded into custody pending Bail hearing. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.