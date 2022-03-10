THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – Thunder Bay City Hall will re-open to the public on Monday, March 21, 2022 after exclusively offering limited, in-person service since the start of 2022 due to the Omicron surge.

Public service counters will now be open during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, 8:30-4:30 pm. Appointments are still encouraged for all services.

City Council will also invite the public back to Council Chambers for City Council meetings beginning on March 21, and In Person Ward/Town Hall meetings as of April 1. Occupancy limits have been lifted in City Hall. Media will be invited back to Council Chambers on March 14 (masks will be required).

The following meetings are scheduled for March and April:

March 16 – At Large Town Hall (virtual only, no in person)

March 21 – Committee of the Whole, City Council (Public Meeting)

March 22 – City Council (Public Meeting)

March 24 – McKellar Ward Meeting (virtual only, no in person)

April 13 – Current River Ward Meeting (virtual and in person)

All meetings will be aired on Shaw TV Cable 10, Tbaytel TV Channel 110 and streamed online at www.thunderbay.ca/watchcouncil.

Questions for Ward meetings and At Large town halls can be submitted prior to the meeting by sending an email to OfficeoftheCityClerk@thunderbay.ca or calling 625-2230, Monday-Friday, 8:30-4:30 pm. All questions, including those unanswered during the meeting, will be included in the ward/town hall meeting minutes.