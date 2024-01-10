THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – Thunder Bay Mayor Ken Boshcoff has issued the following statement following the death of Jenna Ostberg:

“On December 30, 2023, Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to a home on Ray Boulevard. A 21-year-old woman, Jenna Ostberg, was located deceased in the residence.

“We offer our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the loved ones and those impacted by this tragic death.

“The Thunder Bay Police Service is co-operating with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) as it conducts an investigation. As a result of the SIU’s involvement, the City cannot provide any further comment. Once the investigation is over, Chief Darcy Fleury will provide a media brief and address the matter publicly.”

Ongoing SIU Investigation into Thunder Bay Incident

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) of the province is actively investigating the circumstances leading to the tragic demise of a 21-year-old woman at a Thunder Bay residence on December 30, 2023. Following the event, an autopsy was conducted on January 4, 2024, providing crucial insights into the case.

As the investigation progresses, the SIU has gathered and is meticulously reviewing police records, including detailed communications recordings. Additionally, witness interviews are being systematically scheduled to further the investigation in the upcoming days.

Recognizing the importance of maintaining the investigation’s integrity, the SIU has stated that information release at this nascent stage must be restricted. This approach ensures the investigation’s thoroughness and reliability, a key aspect for establishing public trust in the SIU’s procedures.

In an effort to gather comprehensive evidence, the SIU appeals to the public for assistance. Anyone possessing information, including video or photographic evidence related to this incident, is encouraged to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or through their online portal at SIU Appeals.

The incident has been widely covered by media across Canada. The Thunder Bay Police Service has been faced with serious challenges over the past number of years with the Broken Trust Report and systemic racism.