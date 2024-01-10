Brisk and Cloudy: Thunder Bay’s Weather Outlook

Thunder Bay experiences a noticeable drop in temperature this morning, with the mercury falling to a chilly -9°C. The city is enveloped in mainly cloudy skies, setting the tone for a typically brisk mid-January day.

Today’s Weather Dynamics

Thunder Bay residents are facing a mainly cloudy day with light north winds of 20 km/h in the early hours, calming as the day progresses. Despite reaching a high of -7°C, the wind chill will make it feel significantly colder, dropping to -17°C in the morning and -12°C in the afternoon.

A Cold Evening Ahead: As the evening rolls in, the clouds persist, and temperatures dip further. The expected low is around -13°C, with a wind chill that makes it feel like -12°C in the evening and colder at -17°C overnight. Winds will remain gentle at up to 15 km/h.

The Rest of the Week

Thursday maintains the cloudy trend, with a high of -9°C and a wind chill that will make the morning feel as cold as -20°C, warming slightly to -12°C in the afternoon. The night will be cloudy with a 30% chance of light flurries and a low of -13°C.

Friday continues the pattern of cloudy skies and a 30% chance of flurries. The high for the day will be around -10°C, with the night’s temperature dropping to -17°C under cloudy periods.

Wardrobe Tips

Dressing in layers is key to staying comfortable in these conditions. Make sure to wear insulated jackets, thermal innerwear, and protective accessories like scarves, gloves, and hats, especially in the morning when the wind chill is at its peak.

Thunder Bay Weather Trivia

The region’s proximity to Lake Superior often results in varying weather patterns, with the lake’s influence contributing to colder temperatures and increased cloud cover during the winter months.

