THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police have taken action against a driver following a serious collision on Oliver Road in November, which left three individuals hospitalized.

November Collision

On November 30, 2023, a collision occurred on Oliver Road near Highgate Road, prompting the Thunder Bay Police Service to respond. The incident, which transpired shortly after 3:30 p.m., involved a pickup truck and a sedan in a head-on collision. Both vehicles veered into ditches on opposite sides of the road, sustaining substantial damage. In a demonstration of the force of the collision, the sedan’s engine block was forcibly ejected from the vehicle, coming to rest in a nearby front yard.

Immediate Response

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue firefighters and Superior North EMS paramedics swiftly arrived at the scene to assist. The single occupant of the sedan and the driver and passenger of the pickup truck, aged 79 and 47, respectively, were successfully extricated from their vehicles.

All three victims were subsequently transported to the hospital to receive treatment for injuries that ranged from serious to potentially life-threatening.

Charges Laid

Following an ongoing investigation by the Thunder Bay Police Service Traffic Unit, charges have been brought against the sedan’s driver. Dallas HIEBERT, a 29-year-old resident of Thunder Bay, now faces the following charges:

Impaired Operation Causing Bodily Harm x2

Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm x2

Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

HIEBERT has been released from custody, with a scheduled court appearance in the near future.

Ongoing Recovery

The two occupants of the pickup truck remain in the hospital, grappling with serious and life-altering injuries. Their journey to recovery is expected to be lengthy and challenging.