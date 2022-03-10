THUNDER BAY – LIVING – There is always something happening at the Thunder Bay Public Library.

Here is a list of some of the activities for March

Virtual Northern Nature Trading – Northern Nature Trading is a special kind of swap shop! Show us items you’ve found in nature and we’ll award you points for what you know about your item, what makes it different, and the quality of it. Trade points for things in our collection like rocks, shells and pine cones. While in person trading is still closed we would love to connect with you virtually! Earn points by sending in photos of your nature finds. For more information email us at nnt@tbpl.ca

Learning with the Library! Check out our new video series – Learning with the Library. These videos provide step-by-step instructions on how to use our virtual collection. Look for these videos and more at www.tbpl.ca/resourceguides Some of the newest additions to the series include: Kanopy, Kanopy Kids, Market Research, NoveList, and TumbleBooks.

Spice Club – Do you enjoy cooking and are you looking for more ideas in the kitchen? Why not take part in the TBPL Spice Club? Spice Club packages will be available at each branch on the second Wednesday of each month. Packages will contain a jar of the monthly spice as well as a flyer containing information, recipes, and book recommendations! Pick up is first come, first served and there will be a limited number at each location. For more information visit www.tbpl.ca/tbpl-spice-club

Take and Make Craft Kits – Free take and make craft kits for kids are available at all library locations. Ask for one at your favourite library. No registration required.

Earn volunteers hours. Knit or crochet hats or scarves for people experiencing homelessness and get volunteer hours. Knit a hat – you’ll earn 2 hours. A scarf – 3 hours! Sign up at www.tbpl.ca/youth

Youth Review – Help your fellow readers by writing reviews of the books or movies you love (or hate) for community service hours. What you read, watch and write about is up to you, and for each 250- 300 word review you submit, you’ll earn up to 4 volunteer hours! Reviews are posted to our blog. Sign up at www.tbpl.ca/youth

Read With Me, Live Thursdays @ 7 pm – Head over to our new Twitch channel and catch us reading young adult novels, old and new. Join the chat and let us know what you think of the book! Find us at www.twitch.tv/tbaytpl

Tales for Twos LIVE Edition on Zoom – Wednesdays @ 10:30 am March 30 to May 11 – Register your two year old for this live storytime where they can interact with other kids and our storyteller. Listen to stories, sing songs, and have fun together. Register beginning March 16 at 10 am online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar or by calling 345-8275.

Preschool Storytime Online on Zoom – Thursdays @ 10:30 am April 14 to May 26 – This is a seven week preschool program for children ages 3-5, live on Zoom. Weekly programs will include stories, songs, rhymes and more! Register beginning March 31 at 10 am online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar or by calling 345-8275.

Minecraft Game Night – Thursday, March 10 @ 5 pm – 7 pm – Youth ages 13-18 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) weekly to play survivial mode. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join. A link to join will be shared via Discord.

Youth Anime Club – Monday, March 14 @ 6 pm – Youth ages 13 – 18 are invited to come together and share their similar interest in Japanese animated and illustrated media! We will have regular meetings, compete in character battles, trivia games, and a chance to share your drawings and cosplay costumes! Join on Discord.

Tinker Kits – Wednesday, March 16 – Paper Circuit: Construct a paper circuit RGB Colour Piano. Tinker Kits for Kids is a take home activity. The kit includes one STEM book from the Library’s collection, the supplies to complete a STEM activity, plus a list of recommended books to read. Younger children may require parental assistance to complete activities. Register online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar or by calling 345-8275. Suitable for ages 5 to 12.

Minecraft Game Night – Thursday, March 17 @ 5 pm – 7 pm – Youth ages 13-18 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) weekly to play survivial mode. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join. A link to join will be shared via Discord.

Drag Queen Storytime – Saturday, March 19 @ 3 pm on Facebook Live – Join the always delightful Lady Fantasia La Premiere and Mz. Molly Poppinz for a fun-filled virtual storytime. You can find the Facebook Live event on the Thunder Bay Public Library Facebook page by looking up Story Time with the Drag Queens!

Gartic.io – A Scribbling Game – Monday, March 21 @ 5:30 pm – Youth ages 13-18 are invited to play Gartic.io – a super fun drawing game with friends (similar to Telestrations). Join the Discord or email youth@tbpl.ca to play.

Frantic FanFic Writing Group – Monday, March 21 @ 6:30 pm – Youth ages 13-18 are invited to get together with other youth writers to play Frantic FanFic, chat about current projects, do writing warmups, and more! Join the group by emailing youth@tbpl.ca to get started with Discord.

ASL 1:1 for Kids – Wednesday, March 23 @ 6:30 pm via Zoom – Paired with a staff member, practice American Sign Language signs, fingerspelling, play games, and sign along with a story. Each session is 20 minutes long. No experience necessary. Register beginning March 9 online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar or call 345-8275. For more information email cmarsonet@tbpl.ca

ASL 1:1 for Kids – Thursday, March 24 @ 5:15 pm via Zoom – Paired with a staff member, practice American Sign Language signs, fingerspelling, play games, and sign along with a story. Each session is 20 minutes long. No experience necessary. Register beginning March 10 online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar or call 345-8275. For more information email cmarsonet@tbpl.ca

Minecraft Game Night – Thursday, March 24 @ 5 pm – 7 pm – Youth ages 13-18 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) weekly to play survivial mode. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join. A link to join will be shared via Discord.

ASL 1:1 for Kids – Friday, March 25 @ 4 pm via Zoom – Paired with a staff member, practice American Sign Language signs, fingerspelling, play games, and sign along with a story. Each session is 20 minutes long. No experience necessary. Register beginning March 11 online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar or call 345-8275. For more information email cmarsonet@tbpl.ca

Youth Anime Club – Monday, March 28 @ 6 pm – Youth ages 13 – 18 are invited to come together and share their similar interest in Japanese animated and illustrated media! We will have regular meetings, compete in character battles, trivia games, and a chance to share your drawings and cosplay costumes! Join on Discord.

ASL 1:1 for Kids – Wednesday, March 30 @ 6:30 pm via Zoom – Paired with a staff member, practice American Sign Language signs, fingerspelling, play games, and sign along with a story. Each session is 20 minutes long. No experience necessary. Register beginning March 16 online at

www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar or call 345-8275. For more information email cmarsonet@tbpl.ca

ASL 1:1 for Kids – Thursday, March 31 @ 5:15 pm via Zoom – Paired with a staff member, practice American Sign Language signs, fingerspelling, play games, and sign along with a story. Each session is 20 minutes long. No experience necessary. Register beginning March 17 online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar or call 345-8275. For more information email cmarsonet@tbpl.ca