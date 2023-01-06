Thunder Bay – Living – Have you checked out the Thunder Bay Public Library lately? It’s such a great resource for our community, and there’s always something new and exciting happening.

Right now, they have a fantastic selection of books for all ages, as well as movies, music, and even e-books that you can borrow with your library card. Plus, they have tons of events and programs for people of all ages, from storytime for kids to book clubs for adults.

And did you know that the library is more than just a place to borrow books? They also have computers and other resources available for you to use, and the staff are always happy to help with any research or information you might need.

So if you haven’t visited the library in a while, or if you’ve never been before, now is the perfect time to check it out! You’ll be amazed at all the great things they have to offer.

Northern Nature Trading at Mary J.L. Black Library – Hours of operation are Wednesdays from 5 pm – 7 pm, Thursdays from 3 pm – 5 pm and Saturdays from 10 am – 12 pm. Show us items you’ve found in nature and we’ll award you points for what you know about your item, what makes it different, and the quality of it. Trade points for things in our collection like rocks, shells and pine cones. For more information visit us at www.tbpl.ca/northernnaturetrading or email us nnt@tbpl.ca

Spice Club – Do you enjoy cooking and are you looking for more ideas in the kitchen? Why not take part in the TBPL Spice Club? Spice Club packages will be available at each branch on the second Wednesday of each month. Packages contain a jar of the monthly spice as well as a flyer containing information, recipes, and book recommendations! Pick up is first come, first served and there will be a limited number at each location. For more information visit www.tbpl.ca/tbpl-spice-club

Youth Knitters – Earn volunteers hours. Knit or crochet hats or scarves for people in need and get volunteer hours. Knit a hat – you’ll earn 2 hours; a scarf – 3 hours! Sign up at www.tbpl.ca/youth

Change to Hours of Operation – Please note the following changes to hours of operation for staff development.

Brodie Library will close at 3:30 pm on January 27.

These locations will open at 10 am on the following dates: January 13 – Waverley, January 17 – Mary J.L. Black and January 19 – Brodie. County Park will open at 10:30 am on January 13.

Reading Buddies – Coming this spring! We are launching a reading buddies program for children in grades 2 and 3. This is an opportunity for your child to have weekly reading practice with a library volunteer. Stay tuned for dates, times and locations.

Are you interested in being a volunteer? Please email us at comments@tbpl.ca to indicate your interest.

Youth Review – Help your fellow readers by writing reviews of the books or movies you love (or loathe) for community service hours. What you read, watch and write about is up to you. Each 250- 300 word review you submit, will earn you up to 4 volunteer hours! Reviews are posted to our blog.

Sign up at www.tbpl.ca/youth

Free Milkweed Seeds – Courtesy of Urban Greenscapes, Adelaide Butterfly Garden and volunteers from Hammarskjold High School, there are free milkweed seeds available at all library locations.

These seeds were harvested from local plants and cleaned and packaged by volunteers. Available while supplies last. For more information, please search for Urban Greenscapes on Facebook. (Please ensure to keep any plants out of reach of children and pets, and wash hands after handling milkweed plants. The plant is toxic and the milky sap can badly irritate eys. This toxin make the monarch butterflies taste bad to their predators and helps to protect them.)

Museum Passes Now Available at the Library – The Library is thrilled to be partnering with the Thunder Bay Museum to encourage people to visit the museum to explore our local and regional history. The passes may be checked out on your library card at any Library location at no cost! There is no limit to the number of people that can visit for free with the pass. Individuals or groups who present the pass shall receive complimentary admission to the Museum’s exhibit galleries and a 10% discount to the Museum’s gift shop. (Pass is not valid for event registration and cannot be combined with any other offer or discount.) Visit thunderbaymuseum.com for details.

Partnerships with Service Providers at Brodie – As a community hub it is important to “meet people where they’re at” so that we are able to help our patrons access the services they need. With this in mind, the Thunder Bay Public Library has forged partnerships with local social service providers to have them offer their services in the Brodie Study Room.

Schedule:

Ka-Na-Chi-Hih – Tuesdays 1 pm – 4 pm

Offers education & training, mental health & addiction services, intakes & assessments for Coordinated Access Housing Table (CHAT), social navigation & housing applications.

Alpha Court – Thursdays 1 pm – 4 pm

Provides brief supportive counseling, connection to resources, assistance with completing applications & system navigation, including housing assistance.

Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) – Fridays 1 pm – 4 pm

Assists with referrals to new foundations, first place clinic, Integrated Mobile Police Assessment Crisis Team (IMPACT), mobile crisis response, assistance with housing forms and referral to CMHC’s housing first program, connection to community partners, and support with access to basic food needs/food security.

We are always exploring new partnership opportunitites. Contact Tina at 684-6813.

Play Day – Friday, January 6 @ 9:30 am – 4 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop-in to socialize and play! (all ages)

Letter to my Future Self – Monday, January 9 – A lot can happen in a year! Write a letter to yourself talking about the goals and wishes you have for the new year and we will mail it back to you in December.

Pick up a kit to get started! Letters are due back to the Library on January 31.

Simple Stories – Monday, January 9 @ 10 am – County Park – Join us for a simple storytime at the County Park Library for children and their family or caregivers. Take and make crafts are available to take home afterwards. For all ages.

Minecraft – Monday, January 9 @ 4:30 pm – Youth ages 13-18 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) every second Monday to play survival mode. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join. A link to join will be shared via Discord.

YOUth Anime Club – Tuesday, January 10 @ 6 pm – Join us on Discord and chat about Anime, Manga and more! Email youth@tbpl.ca for more information. (ages 13-18)

Games & LEGO Fun for Kids – Wednesday, January 11 @ 5:30 pm – Brodie Programming Room Build a tower, a house, or a pirate ship! Try out the light table, or play a board game. Families are invited to join us for drop in games / LEGO extravaganza. All ages are welcome to drop in but there will be small pieces.

Wit Knits – Thursday, January 12 @ 1:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – New and experienced knitters aged 55+, are welcome to drop in and join Wit Knits. We gather weekly to knit (and crochet). Share stories and laughs with fellow group members while you work.

Blissful Beading – Thursday, January 12 @ 3 pm – County Park – Drop in after school and relax while you create beaded trinkets. Ages 4 and up.

Art Club – Thursday, January 12 @ 4:15 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop in and create the weekly craft or work on your own projects. Check the online calendar at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar for more details. (grades 7 – 12)

Writers’ Club – Thursday, January 12 @ 6:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Flex your writing muscles! Come to the Library for a no-judgement writers’ club. (grades 8-12)

Play Day – Friday, January 13 @ 9:30 am – 4 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop-in to socialize and play! (all ages)

Retirement Explorers – Friday, January 13 @ 1 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Retirement Explorers are a group of retirees who pursue active recreation options. Retirees and soon-to-be retirees are welcome to attend.

Fairy Tale STEM Storytime – Hansel and Gretel – Saturday, January 14 @ 10:30 am – Waverley – This program will include a storytime and craft plus related STEM activity. A fun way to explore classic fairy tales and spark a love of science in little learners.

Simple Stories – Monday, January 16 @ 10 am – County Park – Join us for a simple storytime at the County Park Library for children and their family or caregivers. Take and make crafts are available to take home afterwards. For all ages.

Anishnawbe Mushkiki – Monday, January 16 @ 3 pm – 4:30 pm – Brodie Indigneous Knowledge Centre – Join Anishnawbe Mushkiki as we learn about a variety of health related topics including exercise, diabetes prevention and management, self care strategies, label reading, healthy fats, foot and eye care, cooking for one, sleep hygiene, and more. Register by calling 345-8275, online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar, or in person at any location.

Minecraft – Monday, January 16 @ 4:30 pm – Youth in grades 4-7 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) every second Monday to play survival mode. A link to join the Realm and optional Zoom chat will be shared via email. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join.

Book Club – Monday, January 16 @ 6:30 pm – Waverley – Discuss the books, graphic novels, or manga you’ve been reading with other readers! (grades 8-12)

Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre Children’s Book Club – Tuesday, January 17 @ 4:30 pm – Waverley Indigenous Knowledge Centre – Join library staff and the Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre for our monthly children’s book club. Practising reading helps to improve literacy. This book club will feature all Indigenous authors, book titles, and an activity.

Indigenous Action Council – Tuesday, January 17 @ 6 pm – Waverley Indigenous Knowledge Centre – The role of the Indigenous Action Council (IAC) is to serve as advisors to the Thunder Bay Public Library. Help guide and support the Library’s ongoing decolonization and reconciliation efforts through meaningful discussion at our IAC consultation meetings.

YOUth Anime Club: Anime Movie Night – Tuesday, January 17 @ 6 pm – Join us on Discord to watch some Anime movies while eating Japanese snacks! Register online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar, by calling 345-8275 or in person at any location. Email youth@tbpl.ca for more information. (ages 13-18)

Health Unit Workshop – Wednesday, January 18 @ 1 pm – 4 pm – Brodie Study Room – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit will be hosting a workshop to conduct testing for STIs and blood-borne infections, as well as offering COVID and flu vaccines for anyone who wants one.

Wit Knits – Thursday, January 19 @ 1:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – New and experienced knitters aged 55+, are welcome to drop in and join Wit Knits. We gather weekly to knit (and crochet). Share stories and laughs with fellow group members while you work.

Blissful Beading – Thursday, January 19 @ 3 pm – County Park – Drop in after school and relax while you create beaded trinkets. Ages 4 and up.

Art Club – Thursday, January 19 @ 4:15 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop in and create the weekly craft or work on your own projects. Check the online calendar at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar for more details. (grades 7 – 12)

Writers’ Club – Thursday, January 19 @ 6:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Flex your writing muscles!

Come to the Library for a no-judgement writers’ club. (grades 8-12)

Play Day – Friday, January 20 @ 9:30 am – 4 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop-in to socialize and play! (all ages)

Retirement Explorers – Friday, January 20 @ 1 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Retirement Explorers are a group of retirees who pursue active recreation options. Retirees and soon-to-be retirees are welcome to attend.

Simple Stories – Monday, January 23 @ 10 am – County Park – Join us for a simple storytime at the County Park Library for children and their family or caregivers. Take and make crafts are available to take home afterwards. For all ages.

LEGO Play at Mary J – Monday, January 23 @ 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Build, colour, or craft. Drop in for LEGO fun. Supervision recommended due to small parts. (ages 12 and under)

Minecraft – Monday, January 23 @ 4:30 pm – Youth ages 13-18 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) every second Monday to play survival mode. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join. A link to join will be shared via Discord.

Dav Pilkey Kits – Pick up January 23 to February 4 – Crazy for Captain Underpants? Deeply devoted to Dog Man? Register for a Dav Pilkey kit to read your faves and find new ones! Kit includes books that will be signed out on your library card, a craft, and other fun things! Register beginning January 9 online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar, by calling 345-8275 or in person. (ages 4+)

YOUth Anime Club – Tuesday, January 24 @ 6 pm – Join us on Discord and chat about Anime, Manga and more! Email youth@tbpl.ca for more information. (ages 13-18)

Humour Heals – Tuesday, January 24 @ 3 pm – 5 pm – Brodie Studio 216 – Explore all that Studio 216 has to offer on our open mic afternoons. Get out of your comfort zone, meet new people and experience how humour can heal. Drop in and show us your musical abilities, bring your instruments, poems, singing voice, and funniest jokes.

Read. Sing. Play. – Wednesday, January 25 @ 10:30 am – Waverley – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know.

Games & LEGO Fun for Kids – Wednesday, January 25 @ 5:30 pm – Brodie Programming Room

Build a tower, a house, or a pirate ship! Try out the light table, or play a board game. Families are invited to join us for drop in games / LEGO extravaganza. All ages are welcome to drop in but there will be small pieces.

Read. Sing. Play. – Thursday, January 26 @ 10:30 am – Brodie – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know.

Baby Time – Thursday, January 26 @ 11:15 am – Waverley – A drop-in literacy based program for babies from birth to 24 months. This program combines stories, music, rhymes and play.

Wit Knits – Thursday, January 26 @ 1:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – New and experienced knitters aged 55+, are welcome to drop in and join Wit Knits. We gather weekly to knit (and crochet). Share stories and laughs with fellow group members while you work.

Family History Thursdays – Thursday, January 26 @ 2:30 pm – 4 pm – Brodie – Join us to learn more about your family history. Brodie Library offers free genealogical and local history resources to guide you on your way! Register online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar, in person at any location or by calling 345-8275.

Blissful Beading – Thursday, January 26 @ 3 pm – County Park – Drop in after school and relax while you create beaded trinkets. Ages 4 and up.

Art Club – Thursday, January 26 @ 4:15 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop in and create the weekly craft or work on you own projects. Go to www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar for more details. (grades 7-12)

Writers’ Club – Thursday, January 26 @ 6:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Flex your writing muscles!

Come to the Library for a no-judgement writers’ club. (grades 8-12)

Play Day – Friday, January 27 @ 9:30 am – 4 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop-in to socialize and play! (all ages)

Play Day – Friday, January 27 @ 10 am – 4 pm – Waverley – Drop-in to socialize and play! (all ages)

Family Literacy Day – Friday, January 27 @ 10 am – 2 pm – County Park – Drop in to celebrate with the Library, our partner United for Literacy, and other community organizations. We’ll have fun, literacy-based activities, a storytime and draw prizes for all ages.

A Bunch of Munsch – Friday, January 27 @ 10:30 am – Waverley – No Clean Clothes? Smelly Socks? That’s OK! We Share Everything at the Library! Enjoy the Robert Munsch themed drop in storytime and puppet show. It’ll have your kids saying I Have to Go! (all ages)

PA Day THINK Hub Drop-in – Friday, January 27 @ 10:30 am – Brodie – Drop in and spend the PA day morning exploring the different modules of the THINK Hub. Use your imagination to create a chain reaction, or build a guitar and hear it play! Younger children can enjoy the Children’s area, play with LEGO and MegaBlocks, or do our scavenger hunt. (ages 5+)

Retirement Explorers – Friday, January 27 @ 1 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Retirement Explorers are a group of retirees who pursue active recreation options. Retirees and soon-to-be retirees are welcome to attend.

Simple Stories – Monday, January 30 @ 10 am – County Park – Join us for a simple storytime at the County Park Library for children and their family or caregivers. Take and make crafts are available to take home afterwards. For all ages.

Minecraft – Monday, January 30 @ 4:30 pm – Youth in grades 4-7 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) every second Monday to play survival mode. A link to join the Realm and optional Zoom chat will be shared via email. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join.

Book Club – Monday, January 30 @ 6:30 pm – Waverley – Discuss the books, graphic novels, or manga you’ve been reading with other readers! (grages 8-12)

YOUth Anime Club – Tuesday, January 31 @ 6 pm – Join us on Discord and chat about Anime, Manga and more! Email youth@tbpl.ca for more information. (ages 13-18)

Indigenous Action Council – Tuesday, January 31 @ 6:15 pm – Brodie Studio 216 – The role of the Indigenous Action Council (IAC) is to serve as advisors to the Thunder Bay Public Library. Help guide and support the Library’s ongoing decolonization and reconciliation efforts through meaningful discussion at our IAC consultation meetings.

Chart your 2023 – Sometimes, we all find ourselves at a crossroads in life and need to consider new directions. Whether it’s because we’re feeling stuck in our current situation, we’re seeking a change of pace, or we’re simply ready for something new, it can be exciting but also intimidating to think about making a big change.

Make the TBPL one of your starting points for change!