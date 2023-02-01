Thunder Bay – Living – There is a lot more going on at the Thunder Bay Public Library than reading books, listening to a librarian shushing you, and paying fines for overdue books.

Reading Buddies – Coming this spring! We are launching a reading buddies program for children in grades 2 and 3. This is an opportunity for your child to have weekly reading practice with a library volunteer. Stay tuned for dates, times and locations. Are you interested in being a reading buddy volunteer? Please email us at comments@tbpl.ca to indicate your interest.

Youth Review – Help your fellow readers by writing reviews of the books or movies you love (or loathe) for community service hours. What you read, watch and write about is up to you. Each 250-300 word review you submit, will earn you up to 4 volunteer hours! Reviews are posted to our blog. Sign up at www.tbpl.ca/youth

Youth Knitters – Earn volunteers hours. Knit or crochet hats or scarves for people in need and get volunteer hours. Knit a hat – you’ll earn 2 hours; a scarf – 3 hours! Sign up at www.tbpl.ca/youth

Spice Club – Do you enjoy cooking and are you looking for more ideas in the kitchen? Why not take part in the TBPL Spice Club? Spice Club packages will be available at each branch on the second Wednesday of each month. Packages contain a jar of the monthly spice as well as a flyer containing information, recipes, and book recommendations! Pick up is first come, first served and there will be a limited number at each location. For more information visit www.tbpl.ca/tbpl-spice-club

We are always exploring new partnership opportunitites. Contact Tina at 684-6813.

Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) – Fridays 1 pm – 4 pm Assists with referrals to new foundations, first place clinic, Integrated Mobile Police Assessment Crisis Team (IMPACT), mobile crisis response, assistance with housing forms and referral to CMHC’s housing first program, connection to community partners, and support with access to basic food needs/food security.

Alpha Court – Thursdays 1 pm – 4 pm Provides brief supportive counseling, connection to resources, assistance with completing applications & system navigation, including housing assistance.

Partnerships with Service Providers at Brodie – As a community hub it is important to meet people where they’re at to help our patrons access the services they need. With this in mind, the Thunder Bay Public Library has forged partnerships with local social service providers to have them offer their services in the Brodie Study Room.Schedule:Ka-Na-Chi-Hih – Tuesdays 1 pm – 4 pmOffers education & training, mental health & addiction services, intakes & assessments for Coordinated Access Housing Table (CHAT), social navigation & housing applications.

Read. Sing. Play. – Wednesday, February 1 @ 10:30 am – Waverley – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know.

Read. Sing. Play. – Thursday, February 2 @ 10:30 am – Brodie – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know.

Baby Time – Thursday, February 2 @ 11:15 am – Waverley – A drop-in literacy based program for babies from birth to 24 months. This program combines stories, music, rhymes and play.

NDN Book Club – Thursday, February 2 @ 1 pm – Brodie Indigenous Knowledge Centre – Join us once a month as we explore some of the titles and authors in our Indigenous Knowledge Centre’s collection. We will be reading together and discussing the content as a group after each chapter. Register online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar, in person at any location, or by calling 345-8275.

Wit Knits – Thursday, February 2 @ 1:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – New and experienced knitters aged 55+, are welcome to drop in and join Wit Knits. We gather weekly to knit (and crochet). Share stories and laughs with fellow group members while you work.

Blissful Beading – Thursday, February 2 @ 3 pm – County Park – Drop in after school and relax while you create beaded trinkets. Ages 4 and up.

Art Club – Thursday, February 2 @ 4:15 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop in and create the weekly craft or work on your own projects. Check the online calendar at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar for more details. (grades 7-12)

Writers’ Club – Thursday, February 2 @ 6:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Flex your writing muscles! Come to the Library for a no-judgement writers’ club. (grades 8-12)

Play Day – Friday, February 3 @ 9:30 am – 4 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop-in to socialize and play! (all ages)

Play Day – Friday, February 3 @ 10 am – 4 pm – Waverley – Drop-in to socialize and play! (all ages)

Retirement Explorers – Friday, February 3 @ 1 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Retirement Explorers are a group of retirees who pursue active recreation options. Retirees and soon-to-be retirees are welcome to attend.

Fairy Tale STEM Storytime – Princess and the Pea – Saturday, February 4 @ 10:30 am – Waverley – This program will include a storytime and craft plus related STEM activity. A fun way to explore classic fairy tales and spark a love of science in little learners.

Drag Queen Storytime – Saturday, February 4 @ 2:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Join the always wonderful Fantasia and Mz. Molly for a fun-filled Saturday storytime. (all ages)

Simple Stories – Monday, February 6 @ 10 am – County Park – Join us for a simple storytime at the County Park Library for children and their family or caregivers. Take and make crafts are available to take home afterwards. For all ages.

Minecraft – Monday, Febuary 6 @ 4:30 pm – Youth ages 13-18 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) every second Monday to play survival mode. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join. A link to join will be shared via Discord.

Baby Prints – Tuesday, February 7 @ 1:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop in to make a handprint or footprint craft and stay for a story, song, and lap rhyme. (for babies ages 0-12 months)

Catching Dreams – Tuesday, February 7 @ 2 pm – 4 pm – Brodie Indigenous Knowledge Centre Each participant will create and design their own dream catcher and learn about the legend behind them and why they are used. Gift your item to a loved one, or keep it for yourself! Register in person at any location, online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendaror by calling 345-8275.

YOUth Anime Club – Tuesday, February 7 @ 6 pm – Join us on Discord and chat about Anime, Manga and more! Email youth@tbpl.ca for more information. (ages 13-18)

Read. Sing. Play. – Wednesday, February 8 @ 10:30 am – Waverley – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know.

Games & LEGO Fun for Kids – Wednesday, February 8 @ 5:30 pm – Brodie Programming Room Build a tower, a house, or a pirate ship! Try out the light table, or play a board game. Families are invited to join us for drop in games and LEGO extravaganza. All ages are welcome to drop in but there will be small pieces.

Baby Time – Thursday, February 9 @ 11:15 am – Waverley – A drop-in literacy based program for babies from birth to 24 months. This program combines stories, music, rhymes and play.

Wit Knits – Thursday, February 9 @ 1:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – New and experienced knitters aged 55+, are welcome to drop in and join Wit Knits. We gather weekly to knit (and crochet). Share stories and laughs with fellow group members while you work.

Read. Sing. Play. – Thursday, February 9 @ 10:30 am – Brodie – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know.

Blissful Beading – Thursday, February 9 @ 3 pm – County Park – Drop in after school and relax while you create beaded trinkets. Ages 4 and up.

Art Club – Thursday, February 9 @ 4:15 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop in and create the weekly craft or work on your own projects. Check the online calendar at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar for more details. (grades 7 – 12)

Writers’ Club – Thursday, February 9 @ 6:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Flex your writing muscles! Come to the Library for a no-judgement writers’ club. (grades 8-12)

Play Day – Friday, February 10 @ 9:30 am – 4 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop-in to socialize and play! (all ages)

Play Day – Friday, February 10 @ 10 am – 4 pm – Waverley – Drop-in to socialize and play! (all ages)

Retirement Explorers – Friday, February 10 @ 1 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Retirement Explorers are a group of retirees who pursue active recreation options. Retirees and soon-to-be retirees are welcome to attend.

Simple Stories – Monday, February 13 @ 10 am – County Park – Join us for a simple storytime at the County Park Library for children and their family or caregivers. Take and make crafts are available to take home afterwards. For all ages.

Minecraft – Monday, Febuary 13 @ 4:30 pm – Youth in grades 4 to 7 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) every second Monday to play survival mode. A link to join the Realm and optional Zoom chat will be shared via email. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join.

Book Club – Monday, February 13 @ 6:30 pm – Waverley – Discuss the books, graphic novels, or manga you’ve been reading with other readers! (grades 8-12)

Humour Heals – Tuesday, February 14 @ 3 pm – 5 pm – Brodie Studio 216 – Explore all that Studio 216 has to offer on our open mic afternoons. Get out of your comfort zone, meet new people and experience how humour can heal. Drop in and show us your musical abilities, bring your instruments, poems, singing voice, and funniest jokes.

YOUth Anime Club: Cross Stitch Your Favorite Anime Character – Tuesday, February 14 @ 6 pm – Join us on Discord. Register online beginning January 31 at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar, by calling 345-8275 or in person at any location. Email youth@tbpl.ca for more information. (ages 13-18)

Read. Sing. Play. – Wednesday, February 15 @ 10:30 am – Waverley – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know.

Read. Sing. Play. – Thursday, February 16 @ 10:30 am – Brodie – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know.

Baby Time – Thursday, February 16 @ 11:15 am – Waverley – A drop-in literacy based program for babies from birth to 24 months. This program combines stories, music, rhymes and play.

Wit Knits – Thursday, February 16 @ 1:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – New and experienced knitters aged 55+, are welcome to drop in and join Wit Knits. We gather weekly to knit (and crochet). Share stories and laughs with fellow group members while you work.

Run Woman Run Film Screening – Thursday, February 16 @ 2 pm – Brodie Studio 216 – Enjoy a free film! Run Woman Run is about a single mother who learns how to reclaim her dreams and her family and honour her life all thanks to an unlikely coach. Anishnawbe Mushkiki will be on site to provide culturally relevant health information.

Blissful Beading – Thursday, February 16 @ 3 pm – County Park – Drop in after school and relax while you create beaded trinkets. Ages 4 and up.

Art Club – Thursday, February 16 @ 4:15 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop in and create the weekly craft or work on your own projects. Check the online calendar at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar for more details. (grades 7 – 12)

Writers’ Club – Thursday, February 16 @ 6:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Flex your writing muscles! Come to the Library for a no-judgement writers’ club. (grades 8-12)

Play Day – Friday, February 17 @ 9:30 am – 4 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop-in to socialize and play! (all ages)

Play Day – Friday, February 17 @ 10 am – 4 pm – Waverley – Drop-in to socialize and play! (all ages)

Retirement Explorers – Friday, February 17 @ 1 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Retirement Explorers are a group of retirees who pursue active recreation options. Retirees and soon-to-be retirees are welcome to attend.

Chronic Pain Management – Tuesday, February 21 @ 3 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Overview of the Chronic Pain Management Program presented by Elisa Jenkins & Kim Forshaw. Presented in partnership with the St. Joseph’s Care Group Chronic Pain Management Program.

Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre Children’s Book Club – Tuesday, February 21 @ 4:30 pm – Waverley Indigenous Knowledge Centre – Join library staff and the Thunder Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre for our monthly children’s book club. Practising reading helps to improve literacy. This book club will feature all Indigenous authors, book titles, and an activity.

Indigenous Action Council – Tuesday, February 21 @ 6 pm – Waverley Indigenous Knowledge Centre – The role of the Indigenous Action Council (IAC) is to serve as advisors to the Thunder Bay Public Library. Help guide and support the Library’s ongoing decolonization and reconciliation efforts through meaningful discussion at our IAC consultation meetings.

YOUth Anime Club – Tuesday, February 21 @ 6 pm – Join us on Discord and chat about Anime, Manga and more! Email youth@tbpl.ca for more information. (ages 13-18)

Read. Sing. Play. – Wednesday, February 22 @ 10:30 am – Waverley – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know.

Games & LEGO Fun for Kids – Wednesday, February 22 @ 5:30 pm – Brodie Programming Room Build a tower, a house, or a pirate ship! Try out the light table, or play a board game. Families are invited to join us for drop in games and LEGO extravaganza. All ages are welcome to drop in but there will be small pieces.

Read. Sing. Play. – Thursday, February 23 @ 10:30 am – Brodie – Children and their family or caregivers will enjoy this 100% literacy-based drop in storytime combining stories, music and rhymes, crafts and play. Just drop in! Daycares are welcome to attend but please call a day in advance to let us know.

Baby Time – Thursday, February 23 @ 11:15 am – Waverley – A drop-in literacy based program for babies from birth to 24 months. This program combines stories, music, rhymes and play.

Wit Knits – Thursday, February 23 @ 1:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – New and experienced knitters aged 55+, are welcome to drop in and join Wit Knits. We gather weekly to knit (and crochet). Share stories and laughs with fellow group members while you work.

Family History Thursdays – Thursday, February 23 @ 2:30 pm – 4 pm – Brodie – Join us to learn more about your family history. Brodie Library offers free genealogical and local history resources to guide you on your way! Register online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar, in person at any location or by calling 345-8275.

Blissful Beading – Thursday, February 23 @ 3 pm – County Park – Drop in after school and relax while you create beaded trinkets. Ages 4 and up.

Art Club – Thursday, February 23 @ 4:15 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop in and create the weekly craft or work on you own projects. Go to www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar for more details. (grades 7-12)

Chronic Pain Management – Thursday, February 23 @ 5 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Mindfulness and Chronic Pain presented by Andrew Daoust. Presented in partnership with the St. Joseph’s Care Group Chronic Pain Management Program.

Writers’ Club – Thursday, February 23 @ 6:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Flex your writing muscles! Come to the Library for a no-judgement writers’ club. (grades 8-12)

Play Day – Friday, February 24 @ 9:30 am – 4 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop-in to socialize and play! (all ages)

Play Day – Friday, February 24 @ 10 am – 4 pm – Waverley – Drop-in to socialize and play! (all ages)

Freedom to Read Storytime and Puppet Show – Friday, February 24 @ 10:30 am – Waverley Auditorium – We will be celebrating our freedom to read by reading only challenged and banned children’s picture books! Did you know that the Paper Bag Princess by Robert Munsch was challenged for being violent and anti-family? (all ages)

Local Legend Learning Bundles – Friday, February 24 – Have you ever wondered about the tale of the Sleeping Giant a.k.a Nanabijou, Ouimet Canyon or Kakabeka Falls? Learn about these local legends, the history behind them and more by registering for a learning bundle! Register beginning February 13 at 10 am by calling 345-8275, online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar, or in person at any location. Pick up your bundle beginning February 24.

Retirement Explorers – Friday, February 24 @ 1 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Retirement Explorers are a group of retirees who pursue active recreation options. Retirees and soon-to-be retirees are welcome to attend.

Simple Stories – Monday, February 27 @ 10 am – County Park – Join us for a simple storytime at the County Park Library for children and their family or caregivers. Take and make crafts are available to take home afterwards. For all ages.

LEGO Play at Mary J – Monday, February 27 @ 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Build, colour, or craft. Drop in for LEGO fun. Supervision recommended due to small parts. (ages 12 and under)

Minecraft – Monday, February 27 @ 4:30 pm – Youth in grades 4-7 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) every second Monday to play survival mode. A link to join the Realm and optional Zoom chat will be shared via email. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join.

Book Club – Monday, February 27 @ 6:30 pm – Waverley – Discuss the books, graphic novels, or manga you’ve been reading with other readers! (grades 8-12)

YOUth Anime Club – Tuesday, February 28 @ 6 pm – Join us on Discord and chat about Anime, Manga and more! Email youth@tbpl.ca for more information. (ages 13-18)

Indigenous Action Council – Tuesday, February 28 @ 6:15 pm – Brodie Studio 216 – The role of the Indigenous Action Council (IAC) is to serve as advisors to the Thunder Bay Public Library. Help guide and support the Library’s ongoing decolonization and reconciliation efforts through meaningful discussion at our IAC consultation meetings.