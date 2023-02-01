ATTAWAPISKAT – On Sunday, January 29, 2023, approximately before 6:00 p.m., the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) received a report of a Threat. This incident occurred at the 7th Annual Kattawapiskak Cup Hockey Tournament being held at the Reg Louttit Sportsplex in Attawapiskat First Nation.

The NAPS Attawapiskat Detachment members responded immediately and investigation found that during the championship games, a tournament volunteer located a note that was found folded up on the floor (of the arena). The note read “SHOOTING UP ARENA 7PM”.

NAPS Attawapiskat members began a plan of action to ensure the safety of the public at the hockey tournament by working with tournament organizers and local leadership.

NAPS activated local resources with five police officers on scene to ensure public safety. Due to the perceived threat made by the note, the five officers were armed with rifles to ensure protection of the public.

The hockey tournament was played without incident and police continue to investigate the source of the note.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact the NAPS Attawapiskat Detachment at 705-997-2224, the Ontario Provincial Police Communications Centre at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously to the Cochrane District Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-222-8477.

Attawapiskat First Nation is located approximately 630 kilometres north of Timmins, Ontario.