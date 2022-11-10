THUNDER BAY – LIVING – There is almost always something going on at the Thunder Bay Public Library. When you hear young people telling you, “There is nothing to do?” or young families wondering what to do with their children, the library is a basic one stop shop.

November at the TBPL

Northern Nature Trading at Mary J.L. Black Library – Hours of operation are Wednesdays from 5 pm – 7 pm, Thursdays from 3 pm – 5 pm and Saturdays from 10 am – 12 pm. Show us items you’ve found in nature and we’ll award you points for what you know about your item, what makes it different, and the quality of it. Trade points for things in our collection like rocks, shells and pine cones. For more information visit us at www.tbpl.ca/northernnaturetrading or email us nnt@tbpl.ca

Student Membership Drive – Switch it up this Fall – Students attending any local or rural elementary, secondary or post secondary school are encouraged to sign up for, use, or renew their library card to earn ballots for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch. Every time a student uses their library card until November 30, they will earn a ballot for the free draw.

Spice Club – Do you enjoy cooking and are you looking for more ideas in the kitchen? Why not take part in the TBPL Spice Club? Spice Club packages will be available at each branch on the second Wednesday of each month. Packages contain a jar of the monthly spice as well as a flyer containing information, recipes, and book recommendations! Pick up is first come, first served and there will be a limited number at each location. For more information visit www.tbpl.ca/tbpl-spice-club

Youth Knitters – Earn volunteers hours. Knit or crochet hats or scarves for people experiencing homelessness and get volunteer hours. Knit a hat – you’ll earn 2 hours; a scarf – 3 hours! Sign up at www.tbpl.ca/youth

Youth Review – Help your fellow readers by writing reviews of the books or movies you love (or hate) for community service hours. What you read, watch and write about is up to you. Each 250-300 word review you submit, will earn you up to 4 volunteer hours! Reviews are posted to our blog. Sign up at www.tbpl.ca/youth

Read. Sing. Play. – Thursday, November 10 @ 10:30 am – Brodie – A drop-in literacy based storytime for children and their family or caregivers combining stories, music, rhymes and play. This program includes a craft or art activity.

Crafting Club – Thursday, November 10 @ 4 pm – 7 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Stop by after school, make a craft, relax and eat some snacks. For youth in grades 7-12.

Baby Time – Thursday, November 10 @ 11:15 am – Waverley – A drop-in literacy based program for babies from birth to 24 months. This program combines stories, music, rhymes and play.

Wit Knits – Thursday, November 10 @ 1:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Whether you’re new to knitting or experienced, and 55+, you are welcome to join Wit Knits, a group that gets together to knit (and crochet). Share stories and laughs with fellow group members while you work.

Blissful Beading – Thursday, November 10 @ 3 pm – County Park – Drop in after school and relax while you create beaded trinkets. Ages 4 and up.

THINK Hub Thursdays – Thursday, November 10 @ 3 pm – 4:45 pm – Brodie – School-age children can drop in to explore the Northern THINK Hub activities in our Program Room at Brodie. Create music using wood and elastics or set up a giant chain reaction.

Writers Club – Thursday, November 10 @ 7 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Calling all creatives. Youth in grades 8-12 can come to the Library for writers club – writing prompts, games, and more!

Simple Stories – Monday, November 14 @ 10 am – County Park – Join us for a simple storytime at the County Park Library for children and their family or caregivers. For all ages.

LEGO Play @ Mary J – Monday, November 14 @ 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Build, colour, or craft. Drop in for LEGO fun. Supervision recommended due to small parts. For ages 12 and under.

Minecraft – Monday, November 14 @ 6 pm – 8 pm – Youth in grades 8-12 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) weekly to play survival mode. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join. A link to join will be shared via Discord.

Minecraft – Tuesday, November 15 @ 3:30 pm – 5 pm – Join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) every two weeks. A link to join the Realm and optional Zoom chat will be shared via email. For youth in grades 4-7. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join.

YOUth Anime Club – Tuesday, November 15 @ 6 pm – Join us on Discord and chat about Anime, Manga and more! Email youth@tbpl.ca for more information. (ages 13-18)

Tinker Tuesdays – Tuesday, November 15 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm – Brodie – School-age children will love the chance to explore the Northern THINK Hub acitivities in our Program Room while younger children can enjoy LEGO, a light table, magnatiles, and more in the Children’s Area. Just drop in.

Read. Sing. Play. – Wednesday, November 16 @ 10:30 am – Waverley – A drop-in literacy based storytime for children and their family or caregivers combining stories, music, rhymes and play. This program includes a craft or art activity.

Family History Wednesdays – Wednesday, November 16 @ 6 pm – Brodie – Join us to learn more about your family history. Ever wonder who lived in your house before you or what your telephone number was growing up? Want to learn how to search for and scan an old newspaper article? Need help using Ancestry Library Edition database? Register online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar, in person at any location or by calling 345-8275.

YOUth Action Council – Wednesday, November 16 @ 6:30 pm – Brodie – Youth are invited to join the YOUth Action Council. This is an opportunity to earn volunteer hours and create a library you want to visit! Attend and help out at meetings, discuss changes, and help plan, attend, and promote library events for youth. Sign up at www.tbpl.ca/youth

Read. Sing. Play. – Thursday, November 17 @ 10:30 am – Brodie – A drop-in literacy based storytime for children and their family or caregivers combining stories, music, rhymes and play. This program includes a craft or art activity.

Baby Time – Thursday, November 17 @ 11:15 am – Waverley – A drop-in literacy based program for babies from birth to 24 months. This program combines stories, music, rhymes and play.

Wit Knits – Thursday, November 17 @ 1:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Whether you’re new to knitting or experienced, and 55+, you are welcome to join Wit Knits, a group that gets together to knit (and crochet). Share stories and laughs with fellow group members while you work.

THINK Hub Thursdays – Thursday, November 17 @ 3 pm – 4:45 pm – Brodie – School-age children can drop in to explore the Northern THINK Hub activities in our Program Room at Brodie. Create music using wood and elastics or set up a giant chain reaction.

Writers Club – Thursday, November 17 @ 7 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Calling all creatives. Youth in grades 8-12 can come to the Library for writers club – writing prompts, games, and more!

Shark Attack- Friday, November 18 @ 10:30 am – Brodie – Is it a boat? A fish? No! It’s a… SHARK!

Don’t be afraid, come join us for a shark themed storytime and craft. All ages, drop in!

PA Day Christmas Puppet Show and Sing-a-long – Friday, November 18 @ 10:30 am – Waverley Enjoy the puppet show Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, sing along to your favourite holiday carols and make a festive craft! All ages, drop in!

Play Day – Friday, November 18 @ 10 am – 4 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop-in to socialize and play! (all ages)

Retirement Explorers – Friday, November 18 @ 1 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Retirement Explorers are a group of retirees who pursue active recreation options. Retirees and soon-to-be retirees are welcome to attend.

Tumbling Towers – Friday, November 18 @ 2:30 pm – Brodie – School age children can join us for a Tumbling Towers Tournament in our Science North THINK Hub. While the competition runs in the program room, younger children can enjoy Legos, a light table, magnatiles, and more in the Children’s area. No registration required, but the instructional portion of the competition begins at 2:40 pm.

Build-A-Beast – Monday, November 21 @ 4 pm – 5:30 pm – Waverley – Give old and broken toys new life and build your own beasts using their parts and pieces. Drop-in for youth in grades 5 to 10.

Simple Stories – Monday, November 21 @ 10 am – County Park – Join us for a simple storytime at the County Park Library for children and their family or caregivers. For all ages.

Minecraft – Monday, November 21 @ 6 pm – 8 pm – Youth in grades 8-12 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) weekly to play survival mode. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join. A link to join will be shared via Discord.

Tinker Tuesdays – Tuesday, November 22 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm – Brodie – School-age children will love the chance to explore the Northern THINK Hub acitivities in our Program Room while younger children can enjoy LEGO, a light table, magnatiles, and more in the Children’s Area. Just drop in.

Create a Vision Board – Tuesday, November 22 @ 6 pm – Brodie – Each participant will create their own vision board and learn how to set attainable goals. Supplies and resources will be provided. Register beginning November 14 (registration ends Nov. 18) online at www.tbpl.ca/onlinecalendar, in person, or by calling 345-8275.

Homework and Hot Chocolate – Wednesday, November 23 @ 3 pm – 5 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop-in to study or do homework in a calm environment. Hot chocolate will be provided. No homework?

We’ll supply colouring sheets or word searches. For youth in grades 7-12.

Read. Sing. Play. – Wednesday, November 23 @ 10:30 am – Waverley – A drop-in literacy based storytime for children and their family or caregivers combining stories, music, rhymes and play. This program includes a craft or art activity.

Read. Sing. Play. – Thursday, November 24 @ 10:30 am – Brodie – A drop-in literacy based storytime for children and their family or caregivers combining stories, music, rhymes and play. This program includes a craft or art activity.

Baby Time – Thursday, November 24 @ 11:15 am – Waverley – A drop-in literacy based program for babies from birth to 24 months. This program combines stories, music, rhymes and play.

Wit Knits – Thursday, November 24 @ 1:30 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Whether you’re new to knitting or experienced, and 55+, you are welcome to join Wit Knits, a group that gets together to knit (and crochet). Share stories and laughs with fellow group members while you work.

THINK Hub Thursdays – Thursday, November 24 @ 3 pm – 4:45 pm – Brodie – School-age children can drop in to explore the Northern THINK Hub activities in our Program Room at Brodie. Create music using wood and elastics or set up a giant chain reaction.

Blissful Beading – Thursday, November 24 @ 3 pm – County Park – Drop in after school and relax while you create beaded trinkets. Ages 4 and up.

Crafting Club – Thursday, November 24 @ 4 pm – 7 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Stop by after school, make a craft, relax and eat some snacks. For youth in grades 7-12.

Writers Club – Thursday, November 24 @ 7 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Calling all creatives. Youth in grades 8-12 can come to the Library for writers club – writing prompts, games, and more!

Play Day – Friday, November 25 @ 10 am – 4 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop-in to socialize and play! (all ages)

Food to Grow on Book Club – Friday, November 25 @ 10:30 am – Waverley – Feeding children is not always easy. Learn more from Registered Dietitian Kim McGibbon at one of three presentations happening in partnership with Thunder Bay District Health Unit. Each family that attends will receive a copy of the book Food to Grow On by Sarah Remmer, RD and Cara Rosenbloom, RD. If you would like to attend virtually please email aongaro@tbpl.ca

Retirement Explorers – Friday, November 25 @ 1 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Retirement Explorers are a group of retirees who pursue active recreation options. Retirees and soon-to-be retirees are welcome to attend.

Fairy Tale STEM Storytimes – Three Little Pigs – Saturday, November 26 @ 10:30 am – Waverley – Each program will include a storytime and craft plus related STEM activity. A fun way to explore classic fairy tales and spark a love of science in little learners.

Simple Stories – Monday, November 28 @ 10 am – County Park – Join us for a simple storytime at the County Park Library for children and their family or caregivers. For all ages.

Minecraft – Monday, November 28 @ 6 pm – 8 pm – Youth in grades 8-12 can join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) weekly to play survival mode. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join.

A link to join will be shared via Discord.

Minecraft – Tuesday, November 29 @ 3:30 pm – 5 pm – Join the TBPL Minecraft Realm (bedrock) every two weeks. A link to join the Realm and optional Zoom chat will be shared via email. For youth in grades 4-7. Interested in playing? Email youth@tbpl.ca to join.

Tinker Tuesdays – Tuesday, November 29 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm – Brodie – School-age children will love the chance to explore the Northern THINK Hub acitivities in our Program Room while younger children can enjoy LEGO, a light table, magnatiles, and more in the Children’s Area. Just drop in.

YOUth Anime Club – Tuesday, November 29 @ 6 pm – Join us on Discord and chat about Anime, Manga and more! Email youth@tbpl.ca for more information. (ages 13-18)

Indigenous Advisory Council – Tuesday, November 29 @ 6:15 pm – Brodie – Join us as we help guide and support the Library’s ongoing decolonization and reconciliation efforts through meaningful discussion at the Indigenous Action Council (IAC). The role of the IAC is to serve as advisors to the Thunder Bay Public Library. Together we strive to create safe and inclusive community hubs. For more information email rmedicine@tbpl.ca

Homework and Hot Chocolate – Wednesday, November 30 @ 3 pm – 5 pm – Mary J.L. Black – Drop-in to study or do homework in a calm environment. Hot chocolate will be provided. No homework? We’ll supply colouring sheets or word searches. For youth in grades 7-12.

Read. Sing. Play. – Wednesday, November 30 @ 10:30 am – Waverley – A drop-in literacy based storytime for children and their family or caregivers combining stories, music, rhymes and play. This program includes a craft or art activity.