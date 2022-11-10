THUNDER BAY – November 10th marks the anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald. 2022 is the 47th anniversary of the sinking of the ‘Fitz’.

One of the longest lasting remembrances of the sinking of the ‘Fitz’ is in a song, by Gordon Lightfoot.

The Edmond Fitzgerald was sunk during a storm on Lake Superior on a stormy November day.

Lake Superior is a massive water body. Storms on the big lake can generate ocean-sized waves.

However unlike a ship on the ocean, when a massive storm hits Superior, there really isn’t anywhere for a ship to go in order to get out of the way of a major storm.

The website ‘Boatnerd’ stated, “The Fitzgerald cleared Superior, Wisconsin, on her last trip on November 9, 1975, with a cargo of 26,116 tons of taconite pellets consigned to Detroit.

Travelling down Lake Superior in company with ARTHUR M. ANDERSON of the United States Steel Corporation’s Great Lakes Fleet, she encountered heavy weather and in the early evening of November 10th, suddenly foundered approximately 17 miles from the entrance to Whitefish Bay (47º North Latitude, 85º 7′ West Longitude)

“Captain McSorley of the Edmund Fitzgerald had indicated he was having difficulty and was taking on water. She was listing to port and had two of three ballast pumps working. She had lost her radar and damage was noted to ballast tank vent pipes and he was overheard on the radio saying, ‘don’t allow nobody (sic) on deck’ “.

McSorley said it was the worst storm he had ever seen.

All 29 officers and crew, including a Great Lakes Maritime Academy cadet, went down with the ship, which lies broken in two sections in 530 feet of water”.

The November storm that resulted in the Edmund Fitzgerald sinking reported winds as fast as 45 knots and waves as high as thirty feet.

During a late-season inspection on the Fitz, it is reported that some of the water-tight hatches were not sealing properly, and that may have contributed to the sinking of the ship.

Twenty-nine brave men lost their lives on November 10, 1975.

Their names, ages, occupations, and hometowns are listed below. Source: www.ssefo.com – a website dedicated to remembering the Edmund Fitzgerald, and the lost crew members.

Name Age Occupation On Board Hometown Michael E. Armagost 37 Third Mate Iron River, Wisconsin Frederick J. Beetcher 56 Porter Superior, Wisconsin Thomas D. Bentsen 23 Oiler St. Joseph, Michigan Edward F. Bindon 47 First Assistant Engineer Fairport Harbor, Ohio Thomas D. Borgeson 41 Maintenance Man Duluth, Minnesota Oliver J. Champeau 41 Third Assistant Engineer Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin Nolan S. Church 55 Porter Silver Bay, Minnesota Ransom E. Cundy 53 Watchman Superior, Wisconsin Thomas E. Edwards 50 Second Assistant Engineer Oregon, Ohio Russell G. Haskell 40 Second Assistant Engineer Millbury, Ohio George J. Holl 60 Chief Engineer Cabot, Pennsylvania Bruce L. Hudson 22 Deck Hand North Olmsted Ohio Allen G. Kalmon 43 Second Cook Washburn, Wisconsin Gordon F. MacLellan 30 Wiper Clearwater, Florida Joseph W. Mazes 59 Special Maintenance Man Ashland, Wisconsin John H. McCarthy 62 First Mate Bay Village, Ohio Ernest M. McSorley 63 Captain Toledo, Ohio Eugene W. O’Brien 50 Wheelsman Toledo, Ohio Karl A. Peckol 20 Watchman Ashtabula, Ohio John J. Poviach 59 Wheelsman Bradenton, Florida James A. Pratt 44 Second Mate Lakewood, Ohio Robert C. Rafferty 62 Steward Toledo, Ohio Paul M. Riippa 22 Deck Hand Ashtabula, Ohio John D. Simmons 63 Wheelsman Ashland, Wisconsin William J. Spengler 59 Watchman Toledo, Ohio Mark A. Thomas 21 Deck Hand Richmond Heights, Ohio Ralph G. Walton 58 Oiler Fremont, Ohio David E. Weiss 22 Cadet Agoura, California Blaine H. Wilhelm 52 Oiler Moquah, Wisconsin

Sandy Smith shares, “I remember this day as if it was yesterday.To those that live in Superior Wi. the “Fitz.” will always be in our hearts.The Fitz loaded her cargo of iron ore at elevator #1 in Superior and set off on her fatefull journey.This song will always bring tears to my eyes in rememberance of the sailors lost on the 10th of Nov.1975. Today the winds are gusting and it is storming over the Lake, just like it started Nov 10, 1975, coincidence or the Lake’s way af saying she remembers too. Rest in Peace.”