THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested three suspects in connection with a drug trafficking investigation following the execution of multiple search warrants executed on Wednesday.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit first executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 300 block of Merrill Street just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

When officers entered the home they observed a male suspect attempting to flee. The accused was taken into custody despite his efforts to resist arrest.

Two other male suspects were also located inside the home.

All three were taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A second warrant was executed at a residential address in the 300 block of Cornwall Avenue, and a third focused on a pickup truck connected to the investigation.

The search warrant for the involved locations was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity in the city.

Police seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, currency exceeding $6,000 CAD, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Clifton Gary GRATZKI, 62, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

David Clifton GRATZKI, 29, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

• Resist Peace Officer

Steven Alfaro ROJAS, 31, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

All three appeared in bail court on Thursday, Nov. 10 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.