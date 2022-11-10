OPINION – Former President Donald J. Trump is gunning for the Republican nomination for President for 2024. Or at least that is what the “Donald” is continually hinting at.

Despite all of the troubles facing the former president, and a growing number of truths coming out, including an e-book from Washington Post famed Editor Bob Woodward, where listeners get to hear the former president’s views on a number of topics, the move to push the “Make America Great Again” continues.

That may have started to shift as the results of the 2022 Mid-term election continue.

Trump and his followers predicted a massive Republican wave that was going to blast the Democrats out of both the House and the Senate.

Instead, the Democrats, who may lose control of the House are likely to hold the Senate.

We lost fewer seats in the House of Representatives than any Democratic president’s first midterm election in at least 40 years. And we had the best midterms for Governors since 1986. The American people spoke. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 9, 2022

Polling was showing a massive GOP surge, and it appears simply that it didn’t happen. That despite former president Trump making over 300 endorsements – many of which failed.

The path to the presidency for Trump will have several road blocks including being called by the Congressional Committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Congress.

There are also growing numbers of Americans who are seeing through the fog of claims from the former president.

For those who have ignored the Congressional Committee investigating the January 6th attack on the capital, the videos are worth the time investment to watch. In a calm and seriously thoughtful manner the committee has brought forward facts – not partisan facts – but rather testimony from people inside the Trump inner circle on what really happened on January 6th.

The image of the President of the United States watching the violence unfold as the US Capital was attacked and resisting calls to end the violence is a stark contrast to the state of democracy in the United States since 1776.

Trump supporters were focused on trying to overthrow the election results, and the former president who had repeatedly been told his claims of voter fraud or the election being stolen from under him were false, simply sat and watched democracy under attack.

It is fitting that people seem to be starting to wake up from the messages of “fake news”, “stolen elections” and that “Trump knows all”.

It’s long overdue.