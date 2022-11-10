THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to the 200-block area of Cumming Street for a reported weapons call just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
Police were notified that a male was swinging a baseball bat in the stairwell of an apartment building and had struck a woman.
When police arrived, they spotted the suspect, who then attempted to flee on foot. Officers engaged in a foot pursuit and eventually caught up to, and arrested, the accused just after 2:10 a.m.
Police learned the accused was already wanted by the Thunder Bay Police Service, and had breached a probation order.
Josiah Robert THOMAS, 29, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:
• Assault
• Obstruct Peace Officer
• Assault with a Weapon
• Mischief Under $5,000
• Fail to Comply with a Probation Order
He appeared in bail court on Thursday, November 10, 2022 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.