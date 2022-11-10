THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to the 200-block area of Cumming Street for a reported weapons call just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Police were notified that a male was swinging a baseball bat in the stairwell of an apartment building and had struck a woman.

When police arrived, they spotted the suspect, who then attempted to flee on foot. Officers engaged in a foot pursuit and eventually caught up to, and arrested, the accused just after 2:10 a.m.

Police learned the accused was already wanted by the Thunder Bay Police Service, and had breached a probation order.

Josiah Robert THOMAS, 29, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Assault

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Assault with a Weapon

• Mischief Under $5,000

• Fail to Comply with a Probation Order

He appeared in bail court on Thursday, November 10, 2022 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.