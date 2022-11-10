THUNDER BAY – Sports – For a second straight week, the Thunder Bay Kings are right back at it this weekend as they return to southern Ontario for their latest sequence of Greater Toronto Hockey League competition.

Each of the four Thunder Bay teams will play as many games over the course of three days, beginning Friday and concluding Sunday.

They’ll open Friday with the under-13 side meeting the Toronto Jr. Canadiens at 7:55 p.m., while the U15 Kings tangle with the Mississauga Rebels in an 8:55 p.m. start.

As for the U16 and U18s, they’ll faceoff with their Mississauga Senators counterparts at 9:10 p.m. and 9:25 p.m. respectively.

Following two games apiece Saturday, the squads will conclude their latest trip Sunday with one match-up apiece.



KINGS GTHL WEEKEND SCHEDULE



Friday, Nov. 11

TEAM/OPPONENT/GAME TIME/ARENA

U13: vs. Toronto Jr. Canadiens 7:55 p.m. (Westwood 1)

U15: vs. Mississauga Rebels 8:55 p.m. (Westwood 3)

U16: vs. Mississauga Senators 9:10 p.m. (Westwood 1)

U18: vs. Mississauga Senators 9:25 p.m. (Westwood 2)

Saturday, Nov. 12

TEAM/OPPONENT/GAME TIME/ARENA

U13: vs. Markham Majors 10:40 a.m. (Chesswood 1)

U16: vs. Vaughan Kings 10:55 a.m. (Chesswood 2)

U15: vs. Vaughan Kings 1:55 p.m. (Westwood 1)

U18: vs. Toronto Titans 2:10 p.m. (Chesswood 1)

U13: vs. Mississauga Rebels 3:40 p.m. (Chesswood 1)

U16: vs. Reps Hockey Club 4:55 p.m. (Chesswood 2)

U15: vs. Toronto Young Nationals 6:25 p.m. (Chesswood 1)

U18: vs. Reps Hockey Club 7:40 p.m. (Westwood 5)

Sunday, Nov. 13

TEAM/OPPONENT/GAME TIME/ARENA

U13: vs. Toronto Red Wings 10:10 a.m. (Chesswood 1)

U18: vs. Don Mills Flyers 11:15 a.m. (Chesswood 1)

U15: vs. North York Rangers 11:25 a.m. (Etobicoke Ice Sports 1)

U16: vs. Toronto Marlboros 1:55 p.m. (Scotiabank Pond 3)

KINGS GTHL RECORD (As of Nov.9)

U-18: 4-4-0

U-16: 3-5-0

U-15: 2-5-1

U-13: 0-8-0

WEEK-IN-REVIEW: Here’s a glance on how the Kings fared last week in GTHL play.

U13: Still missing a number of key players due to illness and injury, the under-13 squad battled hard, but dropped all four outings they had.

This included a pair of defeats to the Toronto Marlboros, who sit tied atop the U13 AAA standings.

Goaltender Kainaan Macgillivray turned in a solid 45-save performance in a 3-0 setback before the Marlboros came back hard with an 11-0 triumph versus short-staffed Thunder Bay.

Game 3 saw the Toronto Red Wings secure a close contest with a late empty netter in a 6-3 victory.

Scoring for the Kings were Felix Sapay, Brady Nash and Cooper Disher.

They then wrapped up their weekend falling 5-1 to the Vaughan Kings.

U15: Beginning their run, the U15s suffered a 3-1 defeat against the North York Rangers.

Leyton Hanson banged in a Bruce Bouchard rebound for the club’s only goal.

Netminder Brady Cates who was strong throughout the game, despite the loss, with 25 saves.

Coming back Saturday their initial match-up of the day, the Kings clipped the Toronto Red Wings 5-3.

Kade Hockenhull, Mitch Smith, Nico Simeoni, Evan Simeoni and Reggie Taylor scored in the triumph, with Charlie Weiss facing 27 shots against in a winning cause.

After a 5-0 loss to the Toronto Young Nationals, the U15s finished with a hard-fought 1-1 draw getting a tying tally from Taylor with just over three minutes remaining to secure the tie.

Stellar between the pipes was Weiss, who handled 41 of the 42 attempts he saw.

U16: After beginning with a 4-2 win over the Red Wings, the under-16s dropped their next three games by scores of 2-1, 3-1 and 4-1 to the Mississauga Rebels, Toronto Titans and Don Mills Flyers respectively.

Carter Poddubny notched a pair of markers in the victory over the Red Wings, while Hudson Gerry and Easton Mikus also found the back of the net.

Getting the other Thunder Bay tallies over the weekend were Jack Lambert, Matthew Bertolin and Poddubny.

U18: Thunder Bay dropped their initial contest to the unbeaten Toronto Jr. Canadiens by a 4-2 count.

Scoring for the Kings were Brady Butvin and Evan Lachimea while Lucas Bertolin and Matteo Veneruzzo dished out to assists apiece.

Goaltender Travis Smith made 24 stops in defeat.

Rebounding with a 3-2 decision over the Toronto Red Wings, they saw Bertolin tally twice and Kaden Goodwin supplied a single.

Collecting the victory in net was Same Keene, who made 30 saves in the triumph.

They then fell 4-2 to the Vaughn Kings in their third meeting, getting goals from Peter Forester and Mitch Vanderwey with Bertolin tacking on two more assists.

Smith was busy in the setback, seeing 42 attempts fired his way.

Finishing strong, the U18s skated past the Reps Hockey Club 5-2 Sunday.

Picking up markers in the triumph were Vanderwey, Lachimea, Emerson DeGiacomo, Eric Sheriff, along with Matthew Lysak.



UPCOMING KINGS’ GTHL WEEKENDS

Dec. 2-4

Dec. 16-18