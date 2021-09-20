Thunder Bay – LIVING – All four locations of the Thunder Bay Public Library will be open for service inside the buildings starting Monday, September 27.

“TBPL looks forward to serving our patrons in person again inside all four of our community hubs,” said John Pateman, Chief Librarian. ”TBPL has taken a safe and cautious approach to operating during the ongoing pandemic for the health and safety of our staff and the community. We have used this time to reset and reimagine library service at our two larger facilities and we look forward to showcasing the many changes and upgrades that we have made over the course of the past 18 months.”

The Library began to offer services inside the library at the Mary J.L. Black and County Park locations on Tuesday, September 7.

Effective Monday, September 27, the Waverley and Brodie Libraries will move from curbside service to service inside the buildings as well.

This week (September 20 – 24), all four locations will be offering service from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 4 pm.

New hours of operation will be in effect as of Monday, September 27, 2021. The new hours of operation include evening and weekend hours as follows:

Waverley Brodie Mary J.L. Black County Park Monday 12:30 pm – 8 pm 9:30 am – 5 pm Closed Closed Tuesday 12:30 pm – 8 pm 9:30 am – 5 pm 12:30 pm – 8 pm Closed Wednesday 9:30 am – 5 pm 12:30 pm – 8 pm 9:30 am – 5 pm 9:30 am – 5 pm Thursday 9:30 am – 5 pm 12:30 pm – 8 pm 12:30 pm – 8 pm 9:30 am – 5 pm Friday 9:30 am – 5 pm 9:30 am – 5 pm 9:30 am – 5 pm 9:30 am – 5 pm Saturday Closed Closed 9:30 am – 5 pm 9:30 am – 5 pm

Public health guidelines and workplace safety measures will continue to be in effect. These safety measures include, but are not limited to: screening, capacity limits, physical distancing, mask requirements, code of conduct enforcement, and strict cleaning and disinfecting practices.