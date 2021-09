Thunder Bay – POLITICS – It is Election Day. The campaigns are spending the day getting out the vote. The pundits have all had their say, and now the fate of all of the candidates is completely in the hands of voters.

The pollsters have made their predictions based on the best information they could gather.

For Canada while it looks like another minority government, the final decision isn’t left to the pollsters, it is left to the voters.

Get out and vote. Your voice and vote matter.