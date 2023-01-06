SIOUX LOOKOUT – Business – At a signing ceremony in Sioux Lookout today, officials with ThawiKayhiGan Group (TKG Group) acquired Oshtugon Computers Inc. for $3.7 million.

TKG Group, established in November 2018, is owned equally by Kingfisher Lake First Nation, Kasabonika Lake First Nation, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Wapekeka, Wawakapewin, and Wunnumin Lake First Nations. The First Nation business development group, with a head office in Thunder Bay, generates opportunities and benefits for its ownership communities.

Incorporated in 1997, Oshtugon Computers Inc (Oshtugon) began in Sioux Lookout and originally started as a computer store serving the region. In partnership with Superior Wireless and tbaytel, it became the number one provider of cell phones and accessories. Today there are three stores, including an Appliance Solutions and Furniture store in Sioux Lookout, and retail store in Dryden.

“This is our first business acquisition that will directly service our First Nations,” said Jonathon Mamakwa, President – TKG Group. “This is key in our overall plan in contributing to the development of healthy First Nation communities with vibrant economies that support future generations.”

Moving forward, TKG Group plans to open a distribution centre in Pickle lake, and create jobs in each ownership community for procurement of goods and services.

About ThawiKayhiGan Group (TKG Group)

TKG is a 100% First Nation owned business established to create community-based entities and resources to service their own communities and better their socio-economic status.

TKG Group Vision Statement

TKG GROUP will be a premier 100 percent First Nation owned business development group that supports regional social enterprise, seeks collaborations with other First Nations, creates key business alliances and partnerships, makes strategic investments, and uses profits to remain as a financially viable business organization that contributes to the development of healthy First Nation communities with vibrant economies that support future generations through employment, capacity building, participation in regional industries, thereby reducing poverty, while enhancing and promoting First Nation cultural and traditional activities.