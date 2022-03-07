THUNDER BAY – NEWS – James Bauder, one of the founders of the Freedom Convoy is organizing another convoy.

The Convoy, dubbed “Bearhug II” is scheduled to depart from Thunder Bay.

This convoy to Victoria will begin in Thunder Bay on Monday March 7th.

From Thunder Bay the “Bearhug II” convoy will travel west with stops planned in Dryden, Ontario, Winnipeg, Moose Jaw, Calgary, Kamloops, and Surrey before heading to Victoria.

James Bauder founded the group “Canada Unity,” which was the major organizer behind the “Freedom Convoy”,

This is the group who drafted the “Memorandum of Understanding” which called for the Governor General and Senate to dismiss Canada’s Parliament.