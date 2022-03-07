March 7, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Report

Crime Statistics Report

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police were on duty 24-7 as usual. There were two vehicle thefts reported, along with one robbery.

Police also dealt with four quality of life calls.

Daily update from 03/06/2022 to 03/07/2022

Recent incidents
8 arrow_up -4 from yesterday
Violent
1 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
1 Robbery
Property & Theft
3 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
2 Theft of Vehicle
1 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
4 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
4 Quality of Life

