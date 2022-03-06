Thunder Bay – LIVING – Student Transportation Thunder Bay report that the following route(s) cannot be serviced on the dates indicated due to there being no drivers available.
- NORTH 10 servicing Gron Morgan AM & PM, Hammarskjold AM, Superior AM cancelled through Tuesday, March 8
- N10 PM IB Shuttle to Westgate will be serviced
- NORTH 94 servicing Five Mile AM&PM, Woodcrest AM&PM, Hammarskjold PM, Superior PM cancelled for Monday, March 7
- SOUTH 68 servicing St. Patrick AM, Pope John Paul II AM & PM, St. Thomas AM & PM cancelled through Tuesday, March 8
- SOUTH 74 servicing St Patrick AM & PM, Sherbrooke AM & PM, Westgate AM & PM, St Elizabeth AM cancelled for Monday, March 7