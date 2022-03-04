By Kacie Albert

FORT WORTH, Texas – SPORTS – Ahead of the 2022 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Global Cup USA, presented by Monster Energy, at AT&T Stadium, the PBR today announced roster changes and the six riders who have been anointed team captains for the international bull riding spectacle on March 5 in Arlington, Texas. Specific to Team Canada, Jake Gardner (Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada) will join the roster in place of an injured Dakota Buttar (Kindersley, Saskatchewan, Canada), while Jordan Hansen (Okotoks, Alberta, Canada) has been named Captain.

The fifth edition of the PBR Global Cup, the only nation vs. nation bull riding competition, will make its third stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on March 5, 2022. The team tournament debuted in Edmonton, Alberta, in November 2017, visited Sydney, Australia, in June 2018, and made subsequent stops in Arlington in February 2019 and 2020.

The 2022 PBR Global Cup USA will feature six teams representing Australia, Brasil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. For their home-nation advantage, the USA delegation will field two squads via the Eagles and all Native American Wolves.

At the 2022 PBR Global Cup USA, each team will be comprised of five competing riders, all selected by the nation’s coach.

Those coaches are: Tanner Byrne (Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Canada) who will guide Team Canada, Ross Coleman (Molalla, Oregon) who will lead Team USA Eagles, Ryan Dirteater (Hulbert, Oklahoma) who will coach Team USA Wolves, Eddie Fisher (Mackay, Queensland, Australia) who will lead Team Australia, Robson Palermo (Rio Branco Acre, Brasil) who will helm Team Brasil, and Gerardo Venegas (Juarez, Mexico) who will pilot Team Mexico.

After initially announcing the squads in mid-February, injury and travel issues resulted in numerous teams making roster edits.

Gardner will represent the Red and White for the third time in his career. After being shutout at the inaugural event in Edmonton, Alberta, in 2017, Gardner went 1-for-3 in 2020 and nearly covered two-time YETI PBR World Champion Bull Smooth Operator.

In 2021, Gardner contended for the PBR Canada Championship, winning an event, before his season ended in a bicep injury. The 2022 PBR Global Cup USA will mark Gardner’s first event since finishing ninth at the 2021 PBR Canada National Finals.

The additional roster changes are:

Team USA Eagles: Daylon Swearingen (Piffard, New York) to replace an injured (hand) Boudreaux Campbell (Crockett, Texas)

(Piffard, New York) to replace an injured (hand) (Crockett, Texas) Team Australia: Sam Woodall (Heywood, Victoria, Australia) to fill vacant position on Team Australia

(Heywood, Victoria, Australia) to fill vacant position on Team Australia Team Australia: Jake Curr (Mount Isa, Queensland, Australia) to replace Cody Heffernan (Singleton, New South Wales, Australia)

(Mount Isa, Queensland, Australia) to replace (Singleton, New South Wales, Australia) Team Australia Luke Parkinson (Denman, New South Wales, Australia) to replace Callum Miller (Warwick, Queensland, Australia)

(Denman, New South Wales, Australia) to replace (Warwick, Queensland, Australia) Team Mexico: Alfonso Orozco (Salamanca, Mexico) to replace an injured (foot) Edgar Durazo (Moctezuma, Mexico).

Along with roster changes, the PBR today announced those riders who will be team captains.

Hansen will return to Team Canada for the third time in his career as Captain of the squad.

Having represented the Maple Leaf in both 2019 and 2020, Hansen has excelled in the format, going 3-for-8. The 2022 PBR Global Cup USA, presented by Monster Energy, will mark the Albertan’s first PBR event of 2022.

In 2021, despite getting a late start to the season, Hansen went a red-hot 15-for-20 (75%) on home soil, winning an event en route to finishing No. 4 in the race for the 2021 PBR Canada Championship.

Those remaining riders are:

Team USA Eagles: Swearingen

Team USA Wolves: Stetson Lawrence (Chippewa and Sioux – Williston, North Dakota)

(Chippewa and Sioux – Williston, North Dakota) Team Australia: Brady Fielder (Clermont, Queensland, Australia)

(Clermont, Queensland, Australia) Team Brasil: Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brasil)

(Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brasil) Team Mexico: Francisco Morales (Irapuato, Guanajuato, Mexico)

The one-day event will feature two rounds of competition, where three riders from each team will attempt one bull. Throughout those rounds, every rider from each team must attempt a minimum of one bull. Following the initial rounds, each team will select one rider to attempt the nation’s final bull in the bonus round. The 2022 PBR Global Cup USA Champion will be the team with the top combined score through their seven outs.

Action for the 2022 PBR Global Cup USA, presented by Monster Energy, gets underway on Saturday, March 5 at 5:45 p.m. CST in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium.

Adding to the unprecedented weekend, via a landmark partnership between PBR and Teton Ridge, following the 2022 PBR Global Cup USA, presented by Monster Energy, The American Rodeo will take over the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, March 6 starting at 12:00 p.m. CST.

The American Rodeo, the richest single-day rodeo in the world, features competitors in all eight rodeo disciplines: barrel racing, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping (heading and heeling), tie down roping, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding. Each qualifier who makes it to the 2022 finals will be eligible for their discipline’s $100,000 prize money and will also have their shot at the bonus millions.

Tickets for both events are on sale now and can be purchased at ATTStadium.com or SeatGeek.com. Tickets for both events start at just $20, taxes and fees not included. While individual event tickets are available for purchase at varying price levels, fans can save up to 20% by purchasing weekend combo packages to experience both Saturday and Sunday.