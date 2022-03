THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports that there are 76 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district. This brings the total number of cases of lab-confirmed COVID-19 to 211 in the District.

There are 35 patients in hospital, and 7 in Intensive Care Units.

The TBDHU has declared that the outbreak at the Thunder Bay District Jail has ended.