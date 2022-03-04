KENORA – NEWS – Isaah MILLER is facing multiple charges after a complaint of a robbery with a weapon on Matheson Street within the city of Kenora.

On February 3, 2022 at 3:30 pm members of the Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a robbery involving a weapon. Officers attended the scene and confirmed that a verbal altercation occurred between two individuals of which escalated to one of the involved person’s brandishing a weapon. The subject then took money and keys from the victim and fled in a white SUV.

Police located the suspect vehicle on Main Street and conducted a traffic stop. A subsequent search of the vehicle produced cash and a number of controlled substances including fentanyl, meth and cocaine.

Isaah MILLER, 23 of Kenora, ON was arrested and charged with:

– Three counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA).

– Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code.

– Carrying a concealed weapon contrary to section 90 of the Criminal Code.

– Robbery with a weapon contrary to section 344(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

– Fail to comply with a Probation Order contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code.

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime contrary to section 355(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

– Careless Use of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code.

MILLER has been held for a bail hearing on 04 March 2022 at the Kenora Ontario Court of Justice.

The Kenora OPP Detachment is continuing with this investigation in conjunction with the Kenora Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the Kenora Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB).

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.