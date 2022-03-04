Squadron hosted 23 cadet units in a virtual and interactive “Space Night”

THUNDER BAY — NEWS – Thunder Bay’s 70 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron was honoured with a unique commendation at a virtual award ceremony held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The squadron’s staff and cadets were recognized for hosting an online “Space Night” in February 2021 which saw cadets from 23 units across Ontario log in to space flight simulators, interactive activities on the history and future of space exploration and a virtual mission which put their knowledge, skills and attitudes to the test.

The Chief Warrant Officer for the Northern Ontario Cadet Area, Warrant Officer Andrew McKechnie, presented the commendation for “Outstanding leadership, creativity and exceptional teamwork… hard work, tactical endeavour and invested excellence…” on behalf of Lieutenant Colonel Shaun O’Leary and Chief Warrant Officer Giles Godbout, the Commanding Officer and Chief Warrant Officer of Regional Cadet Support Unit Central, which encompasses the province of Ontario.

70 Squadron Commanding Officer Captain Kate Yap, who proudly accepted the commendation on behalf of the cadets and staff, said that she was “deeply grateful and humbled…” by their “collective efforts and unified focus…”

The commendation, she said, is the first of its kind that recognizes an entire unit, rather than an individual. “It recognizes the incredible teamwork and creativity that 70’s staff and senior cadets continue to demonstrate to provide exceptional training to our own cadets as well as the cadets and staff…” of other units in northern Ontario.

Thunder Bay’s 70 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron has been a leader in dynamic and engaging training, both online and in-person. When training for marksmanship, biathlon, aviation, aerospace and more, its cadets and staff have made significant contributions and positive impact within their communities and throughout the Canadian Cadet Organizations.

All of these activities are free, and all are designed to help to meet the goals of the cadet program to develop attributes of good citizenship and leadership, promote physical fitness and stimulate an interest in the sea, army and air activities of the Canadian Armed Forces.