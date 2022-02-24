DRYDEN – NEWS – On February 19, 2022 members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Northwest Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Northwest Region Crime Unit executed an arrest warrant along with a search warrant in Wabigoon Township (north of Vermillion Bay).

The warrant execution was in response to an investigation started by the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) on February 15, 2022. The OPP received information from EPS, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Toronto Police Service (TPS) about death threats being made online. As a result of a multi-jurisdictional operation;

Keith JENKINS, 41 years of age of Quibell, ON has been arrested and charged with the following criminal offences:

Utter Threats- Cause death or Bodily Harm – section 264.1(1)(a)

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition – section 86(1) x3

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm – section 95(1) x2

Carrying concealed weapon – section 90

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm – section 91(1) x3

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm – section 92(1) x3

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon – section 91(2)

Sherryn WELGAN, 28 years of age of Quibell, ON has been arrested and charged with the following criminal offences:

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon – Criminal Code 91(2)

Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition – section 86(1) x3

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm – section 95(1)

Unauthorized possession of prohibited or restricted firearm – section 91(1) x2

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm – section 92(1) x3

Both accused have been held for a bail hearing.

The Northwest Region Crime Unit are continuing with this investigation in conjunction with OCEB, Justice Officials Protection & Investigations Section (JOPIS), OPP Security Bureau, OPP Hate Crime/Extremism Unit and OPP Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau (POIB).

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

The Dryden OPP Detachment would like to thank members of the public and the aforementioned agencies and their dedicated members involved in the success of this multi-jurisdictional Joint Forces Operation (JFO).