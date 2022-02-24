TORONTO – The Canadian Red Cross has launched the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal to respond to those affected by ongoing conflict in the country.

Donations to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal will enable the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to respond to humanitarian needs resulting from almost eight years of conflict, as well as preparedness and response efforts due to heightened tensions in Ukraine. Support will address immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and other critical humanitarian activities as needs arise, both in Ukraine and surrounding countries, including those who are displaced.

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.