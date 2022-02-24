THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have continued their ongoing battle against illegal drugs in our city. Police report they have arrested two males from the Greater Toronto Area on Wednesday and charged them with drug-trafficking related offences.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the Zero-to-100 block of Regent Street just before 6:30 pm EST on Wednesday, February 23. Police were dispatched to check on the welfare of a resident who may have been the victim of a home takeover situation.

When officers arrived, they located three individuals who were not lawfully in the dwelling. All three were in a washroom and resisted officer’s attempts to enter.

The three suspects were eventually taken into custody and later transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Police located and seized a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of cash believed to have been obtained through drug-trafficking activity, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Stanley Duodu SARFO, 26, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

• Failure to Comply with a Release Order

The fail to comply relates to a condition in which restricted SARFO from being within the City of Thunder Bay.

Rickeele JOHNSON, 21, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

A 16-year-old male from Ajax, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

The identity of the youth is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both accused appeared in bail court on Thursday, February 24, 2022 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.