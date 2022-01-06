KENORA – COVID-19 Update – There are at least 37 new cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU catchment district.

The Heath Unit reports, “Please note that the confirmed cases are an underestimate of the true number of people with COVID-19 in the Northwestern Health Unit region, given that access to PCR testing is increasingly limited, positive rapid antigen test results are not reported to Public Health, and the likelihood that people with asymptomatic infections may not seek testing.”

Since our last update, we have received a report of:

2 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Atikokan Health Hub area

3 new positive COVID-19 test result in the Dryden Health Hub area

4 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Fort Frances Health Hub area

13 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Kenora Health Hub area

2 new positive COVID-19 test results in the Red Lake Health Hub area

13 new positive COVID-19 test result in the Sioux Lookout Health Hub area

Follow up with the persons involved and their contacts has started according to protocol.