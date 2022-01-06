THUNDER BAY – LIVING – At a time when Ontarians are facing increasing employment challenges, Thunder Bay Counselling is offering new hope. For 2022, Thunder Bay Counselling is unlocking access to high-quality jobs in counselling, psychotherapy, and addiction services with an innovative shift to flexible career solutions.

Thunder Bay Counselling is committed to transforming the local flexible job market and bringing positive change to individuals and families who are otherwise unable to raise their income or progress their careers, because they are limited by their need for career flexibility.

“We have realized just how many qualified people need employment flexibility and COVID-19 has amplified those needs,” says Nancy Chamberlain, Executive Director, Thunder Bay Counselling. “Thunder Bay Counselling is making a significant shift to a flexible workplace model that will remove barriers to careers for professional parents, caregivers, individuals living in rural or remote communities, and people with disabilities, among others.”

This week, Thunder Bay Counselling has launched a new campaign aimed at recruiting diverse counselling professionals for a range of flexible, part-time, contract and full-time roles. Career opportunities are being offered with an option of work hours, schedules, and length of contract commitments, as well as in-office, remote or on a hybrid basis to accommodate a candidate’s personal or other professional commitments.

“We are confident that this new, flexible workplace culture will attract a larger, more culturally diverse and better qualified pool of professional candidates,” says Nancy Chamberlain. “Home schooling children, lack of childcare, limited transportation, physical location, other jobs, and disabilities will no longer limit access to careers at Thunder Bay Counselling. We are ready to adapt career opportunities to a candidate’s personal responsibilities and professional goals.”

As part of the new recruitment campaign, Thunder Bay Counselling is also recruiting a network of independent Clinical Affiliates. The network provides flexible contracts for individuals who want a complement to their current job, private practise or for retired practitioners who are interested in a new, short-term challenge. “We are hearing from retired professionals who have had their retirement travel plans stalled due to COVID-19 and are looking for temporary contract opportunities to keep them busy during lockdowns. Our new Clinical Affiliates Network is the ideal solution for individuals looking for temporary professional work,” continues Nancy Chamberlain.

The demand for counselling and mental health services continues to grow in Thunder Bay and region. Thunder Bay Counselling offers rewarding opportunities to help deliver responsive mental health supports to people in our communities during this continued health pandemic.

For more information about careers with Thunder Bay Counselling visit: www.tbaycounselling.com or email: careers@tbaycounselling.com