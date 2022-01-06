Thunder Bay – Politics – It has been a year since the Capital Hill Riot. A year since then President Donald J. Trump told a group of supporters “We are going to walk down that street” to the capital.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris were sworn into office on January 21st 2021 under heavy security with officials and Secret Service very concerned over additional threats to the inauguration.

In the year since, the FBI and DHS have made numerous arrests.

There have been convictions and sentences for some of the people who rioted and entered the United States Capital.

Over the past year, contrasted to the term of President Trump, the new President Biden has proven to be far calmer and far less controversial.

His approval rating is not that high, but his term has proven far less volatile than President Trump.

Capital Hill Riot 1 of 5

The investigation into how the riot happened, and the discussion in the United States over how this riot happened continues.