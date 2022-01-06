THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 UPDATE – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 62 (sixty-two) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Current active cases is a now listed as 193. There are 141 cases that have been resolved.

NOTE: As of December 31, testing for COVID-19 has been limited to the most vulnerable individuals and individuals associated with the highest risk settings. This means that confirmed cases will significantly underestimate the true number of people with COVID-19 in the TBDHU region. From this point forward, case rates and percent positivity should not be compared to dates before these testing criteria changes.

Causes

2 Household contact

10 Other close contact

11 No known exposure

3 Travel outside NWO

36 Pending

53 cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, 8 cases are in District communities and 1 cases in is a First Nation community.

In addition, through data quality checks, 4 cases reported previously by TBDHU were removed from the TBDHU case count. This will be reflected in the overall case count today.