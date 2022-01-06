Thunder Bay – On January 5th, Thunder Bay Police charged Victoria PEREA. a Toronto woman with drug-trafficking amid a home takeover that targeted a Thunder Bay man suffering from dementia.

Officers with the Intelligence Unit attended a residential address in the 1500 block of Rankin Street to follow-up on an investigation into a potential home-takeover situation just before 10:30 am on Wednesday, January 5.

That ongoing investigation revealed people may have been taking advantage of a resident who suffered from Alzheimer’s, and were using the home to conduct drug-trafficking operations.

When police entered the home, they located several individuals inside.

An investigation found that one of the people inside the home, an 18-year-old Toronto woman, was in possession of a quantity of suspected Fentanyl, a quantity of suspected cocaine, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

She was arrested at the scene and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Victoria PEREA, 18, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

She appeared in bail court in Thunder Bay on Thursday, Jan. 6 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.