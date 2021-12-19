December 19, 2021 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay Police Unit

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Saturday was relatively quiet for Thunder Bay Police.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 12/18/2021 to 12/19/2021

Recent incidents
9 arrow_up -11 from yesterday
Violent
0 arrow_up 7 from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
3 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
1 Theft of Vehicle
2 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
6 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
6 Quality of Life