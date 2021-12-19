Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect. There is snow forecast across much of the region however along with Environment Canada saying that freezing rain or drizzle is possible.

Travel wise, check with 511 to ensure your travel plans work out.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries this morning and early this afternoon are in the forecast for Thunder Bay. There will be periods of light snow beginning this afternoon. Total snowfall amounts of 2 centimetres are likely. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight the snow should be ending near midnight followed by clouds with a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

There is a risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Amount 2 to 4 centimetres of precipitation are possible. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h before becoming light this evening. Wind becoming west 30 gusting to 50 before morning. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 12.

Fort Frances

Skies in Fort Frances are cloudy. There will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries late this morning. Snow beginning near noon with 2 to 4 centimetres likely. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 27 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon.

Tonight will see snow flurries along with the risk of freezing drizzle this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 near midnight. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 23 overnight.

Attawapiskat

Sunny skies to start the day in Attawapiskat. It is far cooler in the far north, it is currently at 7:00 am -27. Skies will becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 21. Wind chill minus 36 this morning and minus 28 this afternoon.

Risk of frostbite to exposed skin at these windchill values.

Tonight will se mainly cloudy skies with periods of snow beginning late this evening. Total amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are likely. Winds becoming southeast 20 km/h this evening.

The temperature will be rising to minus 12 by morning. Wind chill minus 32 this evening and minus 21 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -15 to start the morning in Dryden and Vermilion Bay. Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Snow beginning near noon. 2 to 4 centimetres of the white stuff are likely. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 27 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon.

Tonight will see snow ending this evening then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. There is a risk of freezing drizzle late this evening and after midnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 27 overnight.