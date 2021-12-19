THUNER BAY – NEWS – At approximately 3 PM, Thunder Bay Fire & Rescue (TBFR) responded to a reported garage fire on Rosslyn Road. While on route crews could see a large column of black smoke in the area and the response was quickly upgraded to a second alarm.

Platoon Chief Philip Dzuba say, “Fire crews arrived on the scene to find significant smoke and flame coming from the structure. Flames that could be seen twenty feet above the roof top.”

TBFR Incident Command ordered an offensive attack to begin on the exterior of the structure to battle the fire and contain it. Multiple attack lines were deployed to attack the fire. Fire crews tried to protect the next exposure but because of the intensity of the fire caused the nearby house became involved and sustained heavy damage.

There were no civilian injuries as a result of this fire. Fire damage was extensive to the structure. The fire is currently under investigation by TBFR to determine the cause of the incident.

A total of 5 Pumpers, 1 aerial ladder and a Command unit responded to the scene.