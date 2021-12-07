Why do we adhere to fashionable outfits? Presumably to look modish and trendy. However, it is not solely the outfits that let us look stylish. An insignificant part is played by our well-defined physique as well as our mood. Therefore, it is always stressed to conserve a healthy mind and body.

A woman who has taken over billions of hearts with her candid beauty and stunning style is model Valent Wan Ting. Her exceptionally pretty look mixed with her slinky outfits always makes the best combination for her. Valent Wan Ting easily reaches countless people with her striking zeal.

What is so extraordinary about Valent Wan Ting? Sure it is her excellent body contours that shrivels an unthinkable number of hearts. Her splendid beauty cannot be overlooked, but her buxom breasts and perfect body curves are what makes her more adorable.

Through her social media platforms, her love for a slinky and body-hugging dresses can be easily discerned. From sexy dresses to revealing tops, Valent Wan Ting’s curvaceous physique cannot be hushed down. It has been several times when her outfits slay her fan family.

This young model turned influencer is from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Therefore, she has a huge fan base from Taiwan and Malaysia. Valent Wan Ting’s adorable and sexy combination has enabled her to reap more than 550K followers on Instagram.

She is also popular as a live streamer and internet celebrity. In the year 2019, she was amongst the Malaysian Top 10 Tik Tokers with 1.1 million followers. She has also performed with celebrities like Dashen, Lim Shang Jin, Gatita Yan, etc.