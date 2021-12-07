Bollywood music has a charm of its own, and it can’t be summed up in words. Among many notable music artists in the industry, V Play Music has created a rage in the musical world. Born by the name Virender Kumar, he is a highly reputed guitarist, a music producer, a lyricist and a member of the award-winning band Sankraman.

Innate to music since an early age, V Play Music in his initial days performed at various events and gigs. With a creative flair for writing, the guitarist not just penned down lyrics but even started working as a music composer and producer. This was an ordinary guy’s beginning to something extraordinary. With a commendable and successful run as a musical artist, V Play Music has certainly come a long way in his career.

He initially began his career by uploading cover songs on YouTube, and there has been no looking back for this music sensation since then. V Play Music has enthralled the audience with his performances and has shared the stage with a majority of big wigs from the industry like Gurdas Maan, Arijit Singh, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, B Praak, Nikhita Gandhi, Hargun Kaur, Arjun Kanungo and Aastha Gill to name a few.

As the party season and outings begin for Christmas and NYE, He gears up to take the party destinations by storm. V Play Music is coming to Goa on 9th December (Thursday) at Amethhyyst Jalwa – India’s Biggest Bollywood Festival. As the event is inching closer, V Play Music is all set to bring the best of music with his smashing performance. This electrifying event is said to witness V Play Music sharing the stage with Badshah and Aastha Gill once again.

Other celebrated names who are set to perform at the event are Tony Kakkar, Millind Gaba, Parmish Verma, Ali Merchant among others. Amidst the full-fledged party, V Play Music is thrilled to be a part of this open-air music concert. “I can’t wait to make the audiences dance, cheer and burn the dance floor. The wait will be worth it, and the best is yet to be unfolded”, says V Play Music.

Some of his remarkable performances include India’s Biggest Live Digital Concert by Amazon, MTV Unwind TV Show alongside Badshah, Aastha Gill and Reet Talwar. Not to forget, V Play Music’s USA Tour in 2018 with Badshah and Sunidhi Chauhan was another successful tour. The music sensation who has already performed in more than 15 countries like the UAE, UK, USA and Australia has a line-up of events for all the party lovers. Excited?