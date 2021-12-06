Thunder Bay – ENTERTAINMENT – Surging numbers of cases of COVID-19 have caused the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra to cancel two shows.

The TBSO states in a news release that, “With an abundance of caution in regards to the recent increase in COVID cases in the Thunder Bay region, the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra has cancelled this week’s upcoming performances.

“It has been a pleasure for the TBSO to return to in-person concerts. However, with that comes the responsibility of keeping their patrons, musicians, staff, and volunteers safe during these unique times”.

With COVID cases currently on the rise in Thunder Bay, the TBSO made the difficult decision to cancel their Northern Ghost performances, scheduled for December 10th and December 11th at the Italian Cultural Centre.

The TBSO is offering two options for ticket holders:

1. Donating ticket(s) back to the TBSO and receiving a charitable tax receipt

2. Requesting a refund for the ticket(s) affected by this cancellation

The board and staff at the TBSO will continue to monitor the situation and confer with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.