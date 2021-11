Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports seven new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

One case has been resolved. There are currently 19 active cases in the district.

All seven cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities, and all seven are as a result of close contact.

St. Marten’s School in Thunder Bay is the site of a COVID-19 Outbreak. The school has been shifted to online learning as a result.