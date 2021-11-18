Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – St. Martin’s School has been closed and students will be learning virtually.

The decision by the Catholic School Board was made in consultation and partnership with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.

The Board says, “We have decided, as a precautionary measure, to temporarily pivot to virtual learning for all students at St. Martin School. This will begin tomorrow, Friday November 19th until early to mid next week. This date has the potential to be extended”.

“This pivot to virtual learning, is an assertive precautionary approach to ensure everyone’s safety”.

Letter from Thunder Bay District Health Unit

This letter is to inform you that the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has been notified of four additional cases of COVID-19 associated with the St. Martin School outbreak. All would be considered close contacts of previous cases. This brings the total to nine cases associated with the school and related settings.

As a result of the current situation, TBDHU has recommended the temporary dismissal of all students from the school setting for Friday, November 19th and Monday, November 22nd. Further decisions regarding ongoing school closure will be made on Monday. School staff will be able to attend the school on these days for the purposes of delivery of virtual learning and school administration.

The dismissal of in-person learning is being taken as a precautionary measure to allow TBDHU to expand the investigation while protecting the school community and prevent further virus spread.

TBDHU will be recommending broader testing in the school community beyond the individuals in the

impacted cohorts. We are currently working with the school and health care partners to put this in place. Further information and instructions will be provided shortly as details are finalized.

I recognize that events like this can cause significant concern and distress for families. These are challenging times. I want to assure you that public health will take the measures necessary to protect the students and staff as we navigate through this. Further communication will be provided in the days to come.

Sincerely,

Janet DeMille MD, FRCPC

Medical Officer of Health

Thunder Bay District Health Unit