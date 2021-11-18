Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay student transportation advises that the following school bus routes can not be serviced on the dates indicated.

NORTH 47 servicing Holy Cross AM & PM, Our Lady of Charity AM & PM is cancelled for Friday, November 19 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 38 servicing St. Patrick AM & PM, Pope John Paul II AM & PM, Holy Family AM & PM is cancelled for Friday, November 19 due to no driver available.

SPECIAL NOTICE: St. Martin pivoting to Virtual Learning ONLY starting Friday, November 19 – ALL transportation cancelled for St. Martin students UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.