FORT FRANCES – NEWS – Two Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls individuals face a long list of charges following a traffic stop in Fort Frances. The charges include weapons charges, drug trafficking, and possession of break-in tools, and stolen mail.

OPP report that on November 14, 2021, at approximately 1:00 am, members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting general patrols in the Town of Fort Frances when they observed a motor vehicle stopped in the middle of the intersection of Portage Avenue North and Sixth Street East.

Rainy River District officers conducted a traffic stop to ensure the drivers sobriety. During the interaction officers located contraband and both the driver and passenger were arrested at the scene. Both were transported to the Fort Frances Detachment and processed

As a result, Jonathon Bob, age 36 of Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls Township has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking, CDSA 5(2),

Possession of proceeds of crime under $5000, contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code,

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, contrary to Section 92(2) of the Criminal Code,

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order, contrary to Section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code,

Possession of article stolen from mail, contrary to Section 356(1)(b),

Possession of an identity document, contrary to Section 56.1 of the Criminal Code,

Possession of Break In Instruments, contrary to Section 351(1) of the Criminal Code,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking-opioid other than heroin, contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA,

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, contrary to Section 92(2) of the Criminal Code.

Jaylene HERBERT, age 25, of Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls Township has been charged with the following offences

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking-opioid (other than heroin), contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act,

Possession of proceeds of crime under $5000, contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code,

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, contrary to Section 92(2) of the Criminal Code,

Possession of article stolen from mail, contrary to Section 356(1)(b),

Possession of Break In Instruments, contrary to Section 351(1) of the Criminal Code,

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition, contrary to Section 92(2) of the Criminal Code.

Both were released from custody and will appear in court on the December 13th, 2021 in Fort Frances, Ontario to answer to the charges.