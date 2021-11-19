FORT FRANCES – NEWS – Fort France OPP have charged a 50-year-old man with impaired driving.

On November 13, 2021, at approximately 8:50 pm the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advised of a traffic complainant in the Township of Alberton.

Rainy River District officers located the motor vehicle in the Town of Fort Frances. During the interaction the driver was arrested at the scene and transported to the Fort Frances Detachment.

As a result, Clifford Carriere, age 50, of Fort Frances On, is charged with Operation While Impaired – Alcohol, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a), and Impaired Operation with Blood Alcohol Concentration over 80 section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

The driver was issued a 90 day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the motor vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 13, 2021, in Fort Frances On.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.

The Festive RIDE campaign, which runs from November 18, 2021, until January 2, 2022, is led by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) and involves a collaboration among Ontario police services to keep roads free of alcohol-impaired and drug-impaired drivers. During the campaign, officers will be highly visible as they conduct RIDE initiatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Members of the public are reminded to plan to not drive when planning to drink or consume drugs. There are many alternative options to remove impaired driving from the picture, such as a designated driver, taxi, rideshare, public transit or staying the night.

It’s really simple – choose to be responsible this holiday season. If you can’t drive sober, just don’t drive. If you suspect an impaired driver, make that lifesaving call and dial 9-1-1.