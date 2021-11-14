Nipigon – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issues a winter weather travel advisory which will be in effect today into tonight along the northshore of Lake Superior.

Weather advisory in effect for: Nipigon – Rossport – Marathon

Hazard: Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm today. An additional 5 cm possible tonight.

Timing: Now, tapering off early Monday morning.

Environment Canada says that “Lake effect snow bands from northerly winds over Lake Nipigon will continue to affect communities south of the lake until Monday morning.

“Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”