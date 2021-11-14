Thunder Bay – COVID-198 Update – Ontario is reporting 666 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today. There have also been seven deaths from the virus bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 9,934.

There were 661 cases reported on Saturday, that figure follows 598 cases on Friday and 642 cases reported on Thursday.

In the Greater Toronto Area, officials report 76 new cases in Toronto, 42 new cases in Peel Region, 41 new cases in York Region and 34 new cases in Durham Region.

Simcoe-Muskoka reports 68 cases, Ottawa 47, Windsor-Essex 47, and Niagara 47 new cases.

All other regions reported fewer than 30 new cases of the virus.

There were a total of 24,853 tests processed in the past 24 hours according to the Ministry of Health. The positivity rate in the province stands at about 2.7 per cent.

Of the new infections reported on Sunday, 300 cases involved people who are unvaccinated, and 300 cases were in individuals who have been fully double vaccinated.

There 24 cases reported of partially vaccinated person, and 42 were in individuals whose vaccination status is unknown.

There are a reported 126 people who have been hospitalized with the virus, and there are 133 people in Intensive Care Units in Ontario.